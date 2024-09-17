“They Are So Perfect”: Woman’s Magwinya Cooking Video Takes Mzansi by Storm
- A lady showed off her magwinya in a video making rounds on social media, leaving peeps amazed
- The footage grabbed the attention of many, gathering loads of views, likes and comments online
- Netizens reacted to the hun's cooking content as they headed to the comments section to gush over it
One woman's cooking skills amazed the internet. She shared a video on TikTok that has since gone viral.
Woman flexes her perfect amagwinya
TikTok user @aggiedebaker raved about her baking skills, and she took to social media to show it off. The stunner can be seen making doughnuts in a video which she shared on TikTok.
@aggiedebaker's was impressed with her cooking as she gushed over it, saying:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
"That moment when your doughnuts are incorporating the best feeling ever."
The video was well received by viewers, and it went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the footage of the lady making her perfect magwinya below:
Magwinya video leaves SA amazed
Many people in Mzansi were impressed by the woman's perfect dough balls, and they gushed over her baking skills.
Lusanda_Jockia simply said:
"They are so perfect."
Samantha added:
"Very nice. l would love to do it also, can we have a recipe."
Millie loved it:
"These look AMAZING, please share the recipe."
Lerato Masilela shared:
"When they don't have that hole, we call them amagwinya okay."
Tash commented
"These doughnuts are behaving very uppity."
Togolese woman makes perfectly round vetkoeks in TikTok video
Briefly News previously reported that a Togolese woman looked like the ultimate cook of a local food, amagwinya, in a video. The lady prepared the famous South African street food called keke isite in her mother tongue.
The video received over 40,000 likes as the creator for effortlessly making magwinya, also known as vetkoeks. The video garnered hundreds of comments from people from around the world sharing their version of vetkoeks.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za