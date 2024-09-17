A lady showed off her magwinya in a video making rounds on social media, leaving peeps amazed

The footage grabbed the attention of many, gathering loads of views, likes and comments online

Netizens reacted to the hun's cooking content as they headed to the comments section to gush over it

One woman's cooking skills amazed the internet. She shared a video on TikTok that has since gone viral.

A lady showed off how she made her perfect amagwinya in a TikTok video. Image: @aggiedebaker

Source: TikTok

Woman flexes her perfect amagwinya

TikTok user @aggiedebaker raved about her baking skills, and she took to social media to show it off. The stunner can be seen making doughnuts in a video which she shared on TikTok.

@aggiedebaker's was impressed with her cooking as she gushed over it, saying:

"That moment when your doughnuts are incorporating the best feeling ever."

The video was well received by viewers, and it went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the footage of the lady making her perfect magwinya below:

Magwinya video leaves SA amazed

Many people in Mzansi were impressed by the woman's perfect dough balls, and they gushed over her baking skills.

Lusanda_Jockia simply said:

"They are so perfect."

Samantha added:

"Very nice. l would love to do it also, can we have a recipe."

Millie loved it:

"These look AMAZING, please share the recipe."

Lerato Masilela shared:

"When they don't have that hole, we call them amagwinya okay."

Tash commented

"These doughnuts are behaving very uppity."

Source: Briefly News