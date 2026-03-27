On Thursday, 26 March 2026, Mzansi Magic shared a teaser trailer on its official Instagram account

In the teaser, MaKhumalo revealed how her situation with Musa Mseleku has deeply affected her biological family, especially as they watch it unfold on TV

The emotional teaser clip left fans sympathetic, with many offering support and others criticising Mseleku

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MaKhumalo shared how her family has been affected by her marriage to Musa Mseleku. Image: thobilek

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Thobile “MaKhumalo” Khumalo left social media users teary-eyed after revealing the emotional toll her situation with her polygamous husband, Musa Mseleku, has had on her biological family.

Uthando Nes’thembu fans have had a front row seat to Musa Mseleku and MaKhumalo’s deteriorating relationship during Season 9 of the reality TV series.

Week in, week out, fans of the Mzansi Magic show have been left incensed by Musa Mseleku’s remarks and attitude towards MaKhumalo.

While MaKhumalo has bravely endured Mseleku’s hurtful words, she shared how her family is taking her situation.

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The former Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star broke down as she shared how her situation with Mseleku has taken a toll on her biological family.

MaKhumalo in tears as she reveals toll of marriage drama on her parents

In a teaser trailer shared by Mzansi Magic on its official Instagram account on Thursday, 26 March 2026, MaKhumalo shared that her family and friends have been her pillar of strength.

“My family and friends. They have been there for me. It pains me when now things are starting to come out in a form of television, and they see things they do not know,” MaKhumalo said.

She shared the emotional toll her situation has had on her father, whom she said can’t even ask her about it because he had seen it on TV for the first time.

“It hurts them, but they can’t even come to me. I will only hear from my sister Nokuthula that my dad was crying yesterday,” she said before bursting into tears.

MaKhumalo said that her mother cannot watch Uthando Nes’thembu, while her brothers are livid.

“My mom couldn’t watch TV. My brothers are angry,” MaKhumalo said.

Watch the video by clicking the link.

Mzansi reacts as MaKhumalo reveals toll of marriage drama on her parents

In the comments, social media users expressed sympathy and comforted MaKhumalo. Some gave MaKhumalo words of advice, while others slammed Musa Mseleku.

Here are some of the comments:

sive_asikelelwemyalo said:

“Oh Man, ‘uBaba was crying’ 😭😭Love and light Thobs❤️❤️”

dat_zanele advised:

“Crying won’t help shame. Choose yourself.”

hendrica_dipuo shared:

“I’ll never forgive Mseleku for the damage he did to Thobile😢”

siyasangandibongo remarked:

“Thobile have been damaged by the wives (Macele and Mayeni), also by uMseleku. We've seen how this young girl was judged, ridiculed for being a bubble, especially uMacele yhoo. What I love Macele has two daughters, and I want God to keep her so that they can be treated the way she treated ingane yabantu. MaK we've seen everything, and I'm happy you're choosing yourself, please the bubbly Thobile must come back hle. Heal ❤️”

Mzansi reacted after Thobile “MaKhumalo” Khumalo shared the effect of her marriage to Musa Mseleku on her family. Image: thobilek

Source: Instagram

MaKhumalo decides on her marriage

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Thobile "MaKhumalo" Khumalo shared her decision regarding her marriage amid urgent requests from fans to leave her polygamous husband.

This was after the reality TV star and her husband, Musa Mseleku, were involved in several heated standoffs in the recent episodes of their reality show, Uthando Nesthembu.

Source: Briefly News