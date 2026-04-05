US Singer Syleena Johnson Rocks to Mafikizolo's 'Khona', SA Celebs Praise Musician's isiZulu Lyrics
- Award-winning singer Syleena Johnson surprised South Africans this weekend when she sang Mafikizolo's popular track Khona
- Johnson posted a video of her version of the song and tagged Mafizolo singers on her video
- Mzansi celebrities commented on the popular American singer's version of Khona on Saturday, 4 April 2026
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United States of America singer Syleena Johnson recently impressed South African celebrities by singing Mafikizolo's hit song Khona.
The award-winning singer posted a video on her social media platform performing Khona and shared that she will be back in Mzansi soon.
The iconic South African previously made headlines when their lead singer, Nhlanhla Mafu, dropped her single Inqaba.
The American singer shared a clip of herself singing to Mafikizolo's hit song on her Instagram account on Saturday, 4 April 2026.
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Johnson tagged Mafizolo member Theo Kgosinkwe and asked:😂"How did I do? @theo_kgosinkwe 🔥 @mafikizolo_africa? South Africa, I will be back soon! I am your woman tour loading. 🔥 It’s about to be a movie, 🍿 literally!"
South Africans praise the singer
Mafikizolo member Nhlanhla_Mafu replied:
"🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️."
Mafikizolo member Theo_Kgosinkwe said:
"Your Zulu is 10 out of 10 😂. You rocked it 😂 @syleenajohnson @mafikizolo_africa 👏👏👏."
The_real_jozie reacted:
"We fully expect you to perform this with Mafikizolo when you perform here! 🔥😂💃🏾🇿🇦."
Actress Mbaureloaded responded:
"Impressive, wow 🔥."
Radio personality Somizi said:
"100/100."
Author and TV personality Lornamaseko said:
"Get it, sis, 🔥🔥🔥🔥."
Singer Beritaafrosoul wrote:
"🔥🔥🔥😍."
TV personality Pennylebyane responded:
"🔥🔥🔥."
News anchor Aldrinsampear asked:
"Haibo Silindiwe, 😮 is that you?"
Actress and musician Rouge_rapper reacted:
"👏👏👏👏👏👏."
Margeauxspencer wrote:
"Haibo!‼️‼️‼️‼️ Give this woman her South African passport now‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️"
Kgaugelorakwena responded:
"South Africa 🇿🇦 Approves."
Therealsinclair_ said:
"South Africa approves! 🫡❤️ 🇿🇦."
Nokuthula__noks replied:
"Lyrics 95%, pronunciation 100%, vibes 100%, voice 100%. Overall, I love you ❤️❤️❤️."
37mph wrote:
"🔥🔥🔥🔥 You nailed it."
Cannymogale reacted:
"I got a big confusion. I expected to see Theo and Nhlanhla. 🙆🏾♂️😊❤ Beautiful. 🇿🇦🙌."
Vuyo_luthuli responded:
"Damm! She ate 💯."
Sibekothemba said:
"Well done on isiZulu🇿🇦 🔥 @syleenajohnson @syreen."
Former Smoke & Mirrors actor Officialhlomladandala reacted:
"That will do. 🔥🔥🔥 That will do just fine."
Actor Thaborametsi replied:
"Citizenship granted. Your application has been accepted."
Simvio said:
"Yes, please! 🔥♥️🇿🇦."
Singer Monique.bingham responded:
"I love it! Have a ball, love!"
Elbe_songo responded:
"DNA 🔥."
Nosihle_ncipha wrote:
"SA approves….are you wearing @leighschubert? 🔥🔥🔥🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦."
I.em.bheki said:
"Not communicating in English when you attend our festival again, it’s Zulu all the way, nicely done."
Motlalepula_liz responded:
"@syleenajohnson, that was dope. I think they need to compose a song for you❤️🔥🙌."
Lyleanthonyofficially said:
"This was actually well done! 😂🇿🇦."
Tebsie_m replied:
"Wow! Come home, Selina 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.'
Mashako24 responded:
"When you have African blood running through your veins 🔥🔥🔥."
South African rapper Stogie_t said:
"You smoked it."
Adetheartist18 reacted:
"You were exceptional, my darling 🙌🙌❤️❤️🔥🔥👏👏❤️❤️."
Bassie_marunyane said:
"This is what our ancestors worked for."
Jaygirl_89 replied:
"It’s the security guard minding his business for me 😂."
Theresilience_factor commented:
"WOW 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦."
Mafikizolo’s Theo Kgosinkwe shuts down breakup rumours: “We’re still together”
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Theo Kgosinkwe addressed Mafikizolo split rumours, confirming the group is still together despite reports following Nhlanhla Mafu's solo single.
Kgosinkwe emphasised Mafikizolo's legacy, stating they cannot abandon the brand they’ve built over 27 years and continue receiving bookings and performing together.
Both members are pursuing solo careers, with Kgosinkwe working on an EP and Mafu topping charts, but this will not affect the group's existence.
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Source: Briefly News
Rae Seleme (Entertainment editor) Rae Seleme is a seasoned entertainment writer who kickstarted her writing career on TVSA. She has published articles on Iharare, ZAlebs, The South African before joining Briefly News. Rae obtained her BA Media Studies degree at the University of Limpopo, a copywriting postgraduate diploma from AAA School of Advertising and a PGCE at Unisa. Email: contact@briefly.co.za