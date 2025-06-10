American rapper Kendrick Lamar won the Album of the Year award for his sixth studio album, GNX

The 2025 BET Awards happened at the Peacock Theatre on Monday, 9 June, in Los Angeles, California

The rapper was nominated for ten awards, and he walked away with five, including Song of the Year and Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Kendrick Lamar won the Album of the Year award for 'GNX' at the 2025 BET Awards. Image: Paras Griffin

After claiming victory in his rap battle with Canadian rapper Drake, Kendrick Lamar went on a series of winning streaks. The latest being the top winner at the 2025 BET Awards.

Kendrick Lamar claims top award

Not Like Us hitmaker Kendrick Lamar accepted his award for Album of the Year for his sixth studio album, GNX. The album, which contains hit songs such as Luther, Peekaboo, and TV Off, was released in November 2024.

The annual BET Awards, which recognise excellence among black entertainers and athletes, took place at the Peacock Theatre on Monday, 9 June in Los Angeles, California.

Kendrick Lamar won five major trophies at the 2025 BET Awards. Image: Earl Gibson III

Lamar wins 5 awards at the BETs

The rapper was also the most nominated artist at this year's award show, having raked in ten awards. Apart from the big nod, he also won the following awards: Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Best collaboration for Luther featuring labelmate SZA, Music Video of the Year for Not Like Us and Video Director of the Year for the hit song with his pal Dave Free.

X page @nfrpodcast posted a clip from Lamar accepting the top award. Watch the X video below:

Fans give Lamar his flowers

Reacting to his acceptance speech, fans gave the rapper his flowers:

@gothgirl_27 exclaimed:

"Kendrick really reached a new height after defeating Drake!"

@CleopatraVIII stated:

"Kendrick has been in a league of his own. Deserved."

@Investeasy2024 shared:

"Kendrick Lamar proves every time that he is hip hop! Never too big for any platform. Drake hasn’t shown up to the BET AWARDS since 2011!"

@305_rome reacted:

"There was never a doubt. Top 10 rapper ever, no matter who you ask."

@MissSassbox laughed:

"Kendrick Lamar pops up at awards shows like an absent father on your milestone birthdays. Like no one knows if he's coming for sure or not, but when he does, everyone is pleasantly surprised and glad."

@DLUXTHACHAMP applauded:

"I fell asleep before the show started, glad Kendrick showed up and won. I’m glad he’s still taking his victory lap."

