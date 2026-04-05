South Africa is breathing a heavy sigh of relief after popular Amapiano stars Thatohatsi and Tracy Vocals survived a car crash

Thatohatsi and Tracy Vocals' managers revealed in a statement that the artists are receiving medical attention

South Africans on social media wished the fan-favourite stars a speedy recovery

Amapiano musicians Thatohatsi and Tracy Vocals survive a car accident. Images: Thatohatsi

Source: TikTok

Fan-favourite Amapiano artists Thatohatsi and Tracy Vocals trended on social media on Saturday, 4 April 2026, evening, when their management confirmed that they narrowly survived a car accident.

Thatohatsi previously made headlines when she was bodyshamed in a podcast, and her brother responded to the comments.

The Amapiano stars are the latest musicians to survive a car crash after Limpopo-born artist Makhadzi, who was hospitalised in December 2025 after a car crash.

Social media user @realsihlev shared a statement from management on his X account on Saturday, 4 April 2026.

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Daily Sun reported on Sunday, 5 April 2026, that the musician's management confirmed in a statement that they wer were involved in a car accident while travelling with their driver and road manager.

The statement reads: "We confirm that Thatohatsi and Tracy were involved in a motor vehicle accident earlier today alongside members of their road team, including their driver Thabiso, DJ Seuun1401, and road manager Senzo."

Management also assured fans of the Amapiano stars that all individuals who were involved in the car crash are currently in a stable condition and are receiving medical attention.

South Africans wish the artists a speedy recovery

@MothabeneS replied:

"Ouch, that's sad. I hope they are fine, if not, I wish them a speedy recovery, mega love."

@_DJMosh wrote:

"Oh damm, I am wishing them a good and speedy recovery."

@Du_Kee responded:

"Shucks. Hope everyone involved is alright."

@sheshafike_ commented:

"This hits hard. I am wishing them strength and a speedy recovery."

@__Thapelo reacted:

"Oh man, these artists and accidents. I wish them both a speedy recovery, though."

David Mafatle responded:

"May God be with them in this critical time."

Jon Barry said:

"Speedy recovery to everyone involved in the accident."

Sinnethemba Edin Govana wrote:

"I am so sorry. Get well soon."

Khużėka Gêê responded:

"Speedy recovery to you."

LoliieyBoy Major II wrote:

"Thank you for the heads up. Kopela ba fole tuu," (I wish them a speedy recovery).

Thato Shortzenator Nthinya replied:

"Listen to the message Thatohatsi sends in her latest single Mancomunada."

Lerumo Pitch reacted:

"Maye album vel eish. I wish them a speedy recovery."

Asekho Rsa said:

"Speed recovery to all of them."

SA wishes Amapiano stars Thatohatsi and Tracy Vocals a speedy recovery after a car accident. Image: TheRealSihleV

Source: Twitter

Lekompo artist Tribby WaDi BhoZza was reportedly involved in a car accident

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Lekompo artist Tribby WaDi BhoZza was the latest musician to be involved in a serious road accident while travelling to a scheduled performance.

Images of the artist's severely damaged vehicle have gone viral, sparking widespread concern among colleagues and followers who have flooded social media with messages of support.

The incident has reignited a sombre conversation among fans regarding what many perceive as a worrying pattern of car accidents involving Limpopo-based artists.

Source: Briefly News