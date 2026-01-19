PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The emotional reaction of Thatohatsi’s younger brother brought a deeply personal angle to a conversation that started with careless podcast commentary,

The clip opened up wider discussions about body image, mental health, and how celebrity culture in South Africa often overlooks the human cost behind viral moments

The story became more than just online drama, highlighting how support and empathy can help heal wounds created by public scrutiny

A reaction from a younger brother exposed how deeply words can hurt, reminding South Africans that behind every viral clip is a family carrying the weight of it all.

The picture on the left showed the controversial Nota Baloyi in front of a mic.

Source: Facebook

A video showing Thatohatsi’s younger brother reacting emotionally to body-shaming remarks about his sister has sparked widespread conversation online. The clip was posted by @mayibuye on 17 January 2026 and shows the young boy appearing visibly sad as onscreen text explains his pain at seeing people comment on his sister’s body without understanding how long it took her to accept herself. The video surfaced after comments made on a recent podcast episode involving Sfiso Mafitsotso Ndlovu and guest Nota Baloyi, where Thatohatsi’s body was openly discussed and compared to that of another artist. The moment highlighted how online commentary can spill into real-life emotional harm, especially for families.

Last week, a short clip from the podcast began circulating, drawing criticism for how casually Thatohatsi’s appearance was discussed. During the episode, Ndlovu joked that even if he locked her up and made her drink oil, she would never gain weight, saying she is originally like that. Nota Baloyi added that Thatohatsi’s body is not amazing, comparing her to Zee Nxumalo and suggesting that stylists need to be smart to make her look good. In South Africa, where body image pressures are already deeply felt, such remarks reignited conversations about how public figures speak about women’s bodies and the lasting impact of those words.

When public commentary turns personal

The video of Thatohatsi’s brother, user @mayibuye, resonated because it shifted the focus from celebrity commentary to the real people affected by it. Many viewers connected with the innocence of his reaction and the protective bond he showed toward his sister. Around the same time, Thatohatsi addressed the situation directly on her Instagram stories, revealing how deeply the comments had affected her mental state. She shared that she was not suicidal, but admitted she would not have minded at that point and did not want to continue living like that, exposing the seriousness of the emotional toll.

In a follow-up post on Sunday, 18 January, the singer shared that the supportive messages she received helped her feel like herself again. She thanked everyone who uplifted her, saying ngyabonga ngok’khulu ukuy’thoba, and explained that without God and the support from people, she would not have found the strength to come back. The response to the video reflected growing awareness around mental health, empathy, and the responsibility that comes with public platforms, with many feeling the moment was a necessary reminder to speak with care.

The picture on the right showed Thatohatsi taking a mirror selfie.

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi said

T said:

“Thatohatsi’s story. 💔”

Smiley said:

“As a person who’s been a victim of body shaming, this makes me sob so much. 💔”

Beeya said:

“As a slim person who gets body shamed constantly, I want to give her a hug.”

Lisanda said:

“But I feel like we don’t watch the full podcast; we only see these clips on TikTok. If we watched it fully or had context, you’d hear what they were trying to imply. They admire her a lot on the show.”

KingCas said:

“Y’all can’t be seriously mad at Nota if you know him well; he was complimenting her, but what Sfiso said was disrespectful.”

Lebohxng said:

“Can we normalise accepting and loving our skinny bodies, tjo.”

Bahle said:

“Hayi Mina, I never saw anything wrong with her body or her fashion style, so I don’t understand why this is even trending.”

Dim_kayy said:

“People need to understand how one little comment can destroy the confidence a person took years to build.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

