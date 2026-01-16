A light-hearted moment abroad turned into a proud display of Zulu culture when traditional maskandi music filled an American bar

The humour and confidence behind the moment made it relatable, especially to South Africans who understand what it means to miss home while being far away

It also reflected how music remains one of the strongest ways to introduce culture without needing words or explanations

In a space where his culture was unfamiliar, he did not shrink or adjust. Instead, he let maskandi speak for him, reminding many that being proudly South African does not stop at the airport.

The picture on the left showed Vusi at a restaurant. Image: @lina_vusi

Source: TikTok

A Zulu man visiting the United States had Mzansi smiling after a video of him playing maskandi music in an American bar was shared by @lina_vusi on 15 January 2026. In the clip, the man was seen dancing proudly while maskandi music played loudly in the background, surrounded by American patrons. The caption jokingly stated that he played maskandi by force, clearly using humour to show that he wanted people abroad to experience Zulu music and culture.

Maskandi has long been a symbol of Zulu identity, storytelling and tradition. For many South Africans living or travelling abroad, music becomes a way to stay connected to home. Introducing traditional sounds in foreign spaces often sparks curiosity and cultural exchange, especially in places where African music is not commonly heard.

When culture crosses borders

The video gained traction because it blended humour with pride. Viewers enjoyed seeing Zulu culture confidently introduced in a completely different setting. The light-hearted sarcasm in the caption made the moment feel playful rather than confrontational, which added to its appeal.

Mzansi’s response to user @lina_vusi‘s video was largely positive. Many people celebrated the man for embracing his identity and representing South African culture without apology, seeing it as a reminder that heritage does not need permission to exist.

The screenshot on the left captured the Zulu gent in a bar. Image: @lina_vusi

Source: TikTok

What did Mzansi say?

Syabonga_B wrote:

“Don’t forget to tell them that we, the Zulus, are passing and we are number one in South Africa. As we speak, we’re escorted by armoured vehicles, risking our lives because we pass so well. 😉”

Two-2Myeza added:

“A Zulu will dominate wherever they go… It’s in nature. 🤣”

Siphelele said:

“Are you guys also defeated by alcohol overseas, even wetting yourselves. 😂 Please don’t embarrass us. I’m coming there soon. 😂”

Boneh wrote:

“I like the one next to you with the dark body. 😂💃🥰”

ZigZet added:

“They must start speaking isiZulu there in America, it’s long overdue now.”

User3699233011603 said:

“So what exactly are you saying the Zulu did. 😂😂😂 What is this that’s performing overseas? 😂”

Check out the TikTok video below:

