A social media user made fun of DBN Gogo's appearance after she attended an All-White Party

The social media user reshared a photo of DBN Gogo and used a euphemism to describe her weight and appearance

Social media users criticised him for trolling and body-shaming DBN Gogo, warning him of the potential consequences of his behaviour

South Africa defended DBN Gogo after she was trolled. Image: dbngogo

Source: Getty Images

South Africans have come out in defence of Amapiano producer and DJ DBN Gogo after she was body shamed by a troll.

Barely a week after trending for her hilarious Halloween look as a US reality TV star, DBN Gogo became a topic of online discussion, thanks to notorious celebrity gossip monger Musa Khawula.

Musa Khawula body-shames DBN Gogo

Khawula reshared a picture of DBN Gogo at an All-White Party. In the photo, DBN Gogo wore a white mini skirt and a matching open-front blouse, showing off a white bralette underneath. The outfit was accessorised with thigh-high boots, fishnet stockings and jewellery.

Musa Khawula shared the photo with a remark about DBN Gogo’s appearance. The post was captioned:

“The high-calorie DBN Gogo photographed by Rico.”

See the photo below:

SA defends DBN Gogo from body-shaming troll

In the comments section, social media users criticised Musa Khawula for trolling DBN Gogo and body-shaming her. Some warned Khawula that he would return to jail, while others highlighted the irony of those criticising Musa, arguing that they had enabled his behaviour for years.

Here are some of the comments:

@213andlewis said:

“Sun City is awaiting you, dude.”

@ThabisoGum36509 highlighted:

“What I love about your enablers is that when you go to jail, you go alone. And they move on in their comfortable homes, joining another gossiper while you are in jail.”

@Gazi_Lobukhosi said:

“No, not DBN. Don't you dare mock her.”

@____justsihle highlighted:

“The outrage at his captions always baffles me, you guys enabled this behaviour 🙂”

@JoyBoyLuba2 shared:

“The comments and quotes bore me, y’all cheer him on till it’s your fav.”

@__chretien warned:

“Leave her alone.”

@ThatowTee_Hatsi advised:

“No need to rage bait in every post. Gogo doesn't trouble anyone 🤧”

@Fisaso_01 suggested:

“Try to use nice words, man! This is not cool.”

DBN allegedly underwent breast reduction surgery. Image: dbngogo

Source: Getty Images

Dbn Gogo allegedly gets life-changing breast reduction surgery

In other news, DBN Gogo allegedly underwent breast reduction surgery, sharing that the procedure was life-changing after facing social media body shaming.

According to a post shared on his X (Twitter) page on 22 June 2025, Musa Khawula claimed that the Khuza Gogo hitmaker had revealed that her breast reduction surgery was life-changing. However, the post did not reveal whether the star had her surgery in South Africa or flew out to Turkey.

Fans had mixed reactions to her transformation, with many praising her decision and others questioning the body positivity.

DBN Gogo shows off her new custom grillz

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that DBN Gogo showed off her new custom grillz.

DBN Gogo's photos flaunting her grillz were reshared by Musa Khawula on social media. Several netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to DBN Gogo's grillz.

