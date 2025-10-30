Seasoned actress Fulu Mugovhani took to her Instagram account and opened up on motherhood after her son turned one

In an Instagram post, Fulu Mugovhani shared videos and photos of her son's milestones, while her caption reflected on the past year

Celebrities such as Minnie Dlamini, Zenande Mfenyana and Dineo Moeketsi and fans flooded the comments with well-wishes and congratulatory messages

Former ‘Scandal!’ star reflected on motherhood after her son turned one year old. Image: fulu_mugovhani

Source: Instagram

Former Scandal! actress Fulu Mugovhani opened up about motherhood as she celebrated her baby boy turning one.

Fulu Mugovhani, who has earned a reputation for keeping her personal life private, lifted the veil of secrecy on Thursday, 30 October, to celebrate her second child’s birthday. Fulu and her husband, DJ Miza, also have a daughter named Naledi.

Fulu Mugovhani reflects on motherhood

In a post shared on her official Instagram account, the seasoned actress celebrated her son turning a year. She penned a heartwarming message to her son, declaring her undying love. The post was captioned:

“This month marks 365 days of squishy snuggles, many firsts, and baby giggles! My sweet, beautiful boy, mama loves you. Thank you, Jesus,🩵 you’ve been so good! -Last slide is our amazing Dr 😊”

As part of the birthday post, Fulu shared photos and videos of her son’s first milestones, including her pregnancy journey, his first steps, and his baptism certificate, among others.

See the post below:

SA wishes Fulu Mugovhani's son a happy birthday

Film industry colleagues such as Minnie Dlamini, a doting mother of one, and critically acclaimed actress Zenande Mfenyana, Dineo Moeketsi, as well as fans, filled the comments with congratulatory messages for Fulu Mugovhani and well-wishes for the birthday boy.

Here are some of the comments:

cweencarbdashian gushed:

“The crawling picture with Daddy is priceless. Baby is determined to find his feet 😍 Congratulations to you and Miza. Your family is growing.”

minniedlamini said:

“Well done, mommy 😍”

zenandemfenyana commented:

“😍❤️”

dineomoeketsi replied:

“Great job, Mom and Dad! 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼”

emmy_kgarebe shared:

“Slide 6 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 is my favourite, it gives me pure joy, especially when they kick while eating, it's bliss😍”

itsndayola said:

“Cutie patooties 🥰🥰🥰 and a baby boy 🥰🥰🥰 congrats Fulu!”

diseborams commented:

“Also, here for frame 11. So cute mamma😂😂😂 and the very enthusiastic Dr, what a vibe😂😂😂. Babes, I am super happy and proud of the cute Modibedi family. Modimo o moholo! Happiest birthday to your little one, and may your family be eternally blessed.”

calvonia_m_ joked:

“Slide 8/18 is giving baby 🐘vibes. I guess he is still working on his speed and brakes. Cute. 🤗🤗😁”

lacitychurch gushed:

“Beautiful in every way. My God grace cover you and your family and all who you love❤️ 🙏🏽”

Former ‘Scandal!’ star celebrated her son’s first birthday. Image: fulu_mugovhani

Source: Instagram

