South African-born DJ Durban Gogo trended on social media on Saturday, 1 November 2025, for her 2025 Halloween look

The Amapiano sensation impressed South Africans, and the RHOA star Nene Leakes, who reacted to her Halloween look

Fans of the United States reality TV star and the South African musician commented on DBN Gogo's Halloween GIF over the weekend

Popular Amapiano musician DBN Gogo had social media talking over the weekend when she recreated Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes' popular GIF for Halloween.

Leakes, who previously sued the reality TV show, showed love to the South African artist on her social media account on Saturday, 1 November 2025.

DBN Gogo was one of the many artists online to receive attention on social media after Uncle Waffles, who dressed as Beyoncé.

The 'RHOA' star Nene Leakes reacts to DBN Gogo's Halloween look

Social media user @mosatekay shared Nene Leakes' Instagram post about the Amapiano star on her X account on Saturday, 1 November 2025.

"Theeee Nene Leakes posted it on her IG. You won girl," she wrote.

Social media responds to DBN Gogo's imitation

Popular South African DJ's @MAJORLEAGUEDJZ said:

"Dbn Gogo won best-dressed Halloween outfit for 2025."

@fizzycokedrink responded:

"Girl, you ate this up. I’m wheezing!"

@luyandad2 commented:

"What would I be without The Real Housewives?"

@pnmking reacted:

"South African celebrities are celebrating Halloween."

@Beautifulesta_ replied:

"Not you dressing up as one of my fav GIFS. Nene Leaks is truly goated, you ate this up girl."

@realaniskhan commented:

"That black and orange outfit is absolutely fire! You nailed the Halloween drip without even trying!"

@Eliza520112 said:

"Happy Halloween! Halloween is a holiday worth celebrating and a wild one at that."

@succes74 wrote:

"What does Halloween mean, and why are you people celebrating it?"

@Richieyham reacted:

"Was she walking or jumping? I’m confused."

@esther_stan wrote:

"I love what you are doing."

@KagisoMaseko4 responded:

"Y'all like Americanizing every single thing that's proudly South African!"

@Nonny_Mpata said:

"If Halloween is not a South African thing, then how are they Americanizing any proudly South African thing? What is the proudly South African thing that is being Americanized?"

@AnimeSempai0s replied:

"This is one of the best cosplays I've ever seen."

@prweshhh said:

"You know what? I am entertained."

@Pitch_marie01 responded:

"You just gave us the best GIF, you ate."

