Retired Police Minister Bheki Cele and his wife were previously spotted at DJ Shimza's party in Durban

The popular politician recently made headlines when he lifted the lid on AKA's late fiancée, Anele Tembe's death

South Africans previously took to social media to comment on a video of Cele and his wife in the VIP area at Shimza's party

Former Police Commissioner Bheki Cele parties at DJ Shimza's event with his wife.

Former Police Minister Bheki Cele previously had social media buzzing when he attended DJ Shimza's event at the Durban Exhibition Centre.

Cele recently caused havoc online when he opened up about the viral video of AKA's father, Tony Forbes, snubbing him in court.

The police veteran also recently infuriated AKA's fans when he revealed to Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee that the late rapper's fiancée, Anele Tembe, may have been murdered.

The South African reported on Thursday, 30 October 2025, that Cele and his wife, Thembeka Ngcobo, partied at Shimza X Friends event at the Durban Exhibition Centre in September 2025.

A video of Cele sitting on a couch, in his fedora hat, and enjoying a drink left Mzansi talking online. The clip also shows the police veteran telling a young woman to move out of his way.

Social media user @durbaculture shared the video on his Instagram account of Cele at Shimza's party.

South Africans respond to Bheki Cele's clip

Samkelomzindle said:

"Baby girl was trying to change her bank account🤭."

Mzamo.ngidi responded:

"This is how focused I am this year."

Onalenna_thobega_ wrote:

"He’s so proud of himself 😂😭."

Shemeanstheworldtome1 said:

"I’m more interested in what the lady is saying to the guy in the background 😭😭😭."

Mbali_mababes replied:

"He is the man of the match 😂😂😂😂.'

Lita.water wrote:

"Staying calm, staying hydrated and minding his business 🤣💧."

Popular social media user @KingMntungwa also shared a clip of the former Police Minister with his wife on his X account on Thursday, 30 October 2025.

Sihle.jay.nxumalo said:

"What does Bheki Cele want in the dance 😂, and she comes to a child 😂."

fana_finder replied:

"What do you say to an old person really? 🤣🤣🤣😭🤣."

_clivesa wrote:

"You can’t be that unaware of your surroundings."

magic_the_magi commented:

"You can't block the General's view 😂."

ble55ingoflife responded:

"I’m more interested in what the lady behind him was saying to the young man🤣."

Police veteran Bheki Cele and his wife were spotted at DJ Shimza's party.

MK Party rejects Bheki Cele’s claims

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party responded to allegations made by former Police Minister Bheki Cele before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee.

The former Minister of Police alleged that the party had ties to alleged diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg.

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the statement, sharing mixed reactions to the party's dismissal.

