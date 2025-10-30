Legendary actress Dieketseng Mnisi caused a buzz on social media this week when the cast and crew of Skeem Saam celebrated her birthday

The video also shows Mnisi (who plays Mantuli Seakamela) interacting with her on-screen son Kwaito Seakamela (played by Clement Maosa)

Fans of the educational soapie took to social media on Wednesday, 29 October 2025, to wish the actress a happy birthday

Fan-favourite actress Dieketseng Mnisi, who portrays the character of Mantuli Seakamela on SABC1's soapie Skeem Saam, recently celebrated her 64th birthday.

Mnisi previously made headlines when she celebrated her lobola ceremony with the cast of the educational soapie.

The former Stokvel star also recently caught the attention of social media users when her video of her wedding day trended on TikTok.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared a clip on his X account of the cast of the soapie singing Happy Birthday to Mnisi on Wednesday, 29 October 2025.

"The cast of Skeem Saam wishes Dieketseng Mnisi a happy 64th birthday,' he captioned the post.

Skeem Saam fans respond to the video

@hiddensecretes commented:

"I know people are always complaining about old people claiming to be looking younger than their ages, but this one legit looks way younger than 64."

@Kane_GM9 reacted:

"So those stairs just lead up to nowhere? TV yona ke ya ditlatla," (television is for fools).

@ghettostar_22 said:

"So all along they've been acting in a studio."

@annah_manaka replied:

"She's still very strong and beautiful, our mother bathong."

@Real_Precious_M wrote:

"So the double storey is just a set-up? It seems the only people who acted in a real mansion are the Fergusons and the cast of The River."

@Stylecandii responded:

"Hahaha, she's dramatic even in real life. Samthandi (we love her). Happy womb escape day to uDi Mamzo bathong."

@WaraWaat said:

"She's shouting at him even off camera."

Mafa6232 commented:

"Bathong kanti even the houses diya actor (are acting) ko (in) skeem, so Mantuli's double story le air fryer aren't real?"

@crazythatoo replied:

"She was 31 years old when they were shooting Sarafina!"

@MkhontaLungelo wrote:

"Ngiyakubona konkhe, (I hear what you are saying) what happened to the bedrooms upstairs? Kantsi netindlu set setiya actor nato? (So, the houses are also fake?) Kudlaliwe ngatsi la," (They are making a fool of us here).

@NManganyi23634 reacted:

"D*mn she's ageing so well."

@Kuhleslinde commented:

"She's still looking healthy and fresh for her age."

@simphiwe_n54295 said:

"She looks younger than her age. I know bo 40s ba go lebega like her," (I know people in their 40s who look like her).

