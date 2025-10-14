Veteran actress Dieketseng Mnisi is officially off the market after she had a ring exchange ceremony over the weekend

The Skeem Saam actress also got the attention of her fans online when she celebrated her lobola

Fans of the veteran actress congratulated her on her union, while some commented on her skin and the decoration at her wedding

'Skeem Saam' fans comment on actress Dieketseng Mnisi's wedding. Image: SkeemSaam3

Actress Dieketseng Mnisi, who portrays the character of Mantuli Seakamela on Skeem Saam, has officially tied the knot.

Mnisi, who previously celerated her lobola, had a ring ceremony over the weekend.

The legendary actress is famously known for playing the role of Pretty Seakamela-Maphosa on the educational soapie.

Social media user Pelotha4 shared a video of the actress's ceremony on his TikTok account on Monday, 13 October 2025.

He captioned the video: "Mantuli from Skeem Saam is getting married."

According to the video, Mnisi and her partner exchanged rings on Saturday, 11 October 2025, and Sunday, 12 October 2025.

Skeem Saam fans react to Mnisi's wedding

User24738226612 asked:

"Kgone Skeem Saam ba gola bokae ka tent ya lehu?" (How much do they earn on Skeem Saam with the funeral tent?)

Linda replied:

"What counts the most is her happiness, not a tent."

Omphile Belinda Motsisi wrote:

"Congratulations, Ntombizodwa aka Mantuli🎉."

Dot_ink0 said:

"Is the bride supposed to sing as well🤣?"

Maselaelo Sly Ramabu wrote:

"Mara wa creamora these days, neh?"(She's lightening her face with cream on her face these days, neh?)

F.O.U.R🌸 responded:

"I think so😂😂😂."

Noga meetsi🧜🧜 replied:

"O nyala ka zaka ya policy ya Malome wa Pretty🤣🤣🤣🤣. Congrats, Mama."

User6523560062426 said:

"Oh, so, na creamela lenyalo (she bleached her skin) phela ke yellowbone lama langa," (she's a yellowbone these days.) 😩

Kefistella wrote:

"Search: Mantuli bleaching 😂😂😂😂."



N.J responded:

"Nathi sisazoshada (we'll also get married). There's no age in marriage."

Mma Ngaka replied:

"Why a bina ho feta batho ba bang ele makoti😂?" (Why is she dancing more than other people when she's the bride?)

Vicky07641 wrote:

"Mantuli soon, otlo swana le Mmago Thabo Bester. (Mantuli will soon look like Thabo Bester's mother).🤞 Bleach e busy ka yena," (She's busy bleaching her skin).

Animation short vids commented:

"Bakgotsi, le a bona gore lenyalo ke achievement?" 🤣 (My friends, do you see that marriage is an achievement?

Mphozaana said:

"The way a free ngakhona, you can tell they have been living together for years." (The way she's so free, you can tell they've been living together for years).

'Skeem Saam' actress Dieketseng Mnisi's wedding trends. Image: GettyImages

