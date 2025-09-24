South African popular Amapiano DJ and music producer DBN Gogo showed her new custom grillz

Amapiano tar DBN Gogo showed off her new custom grillz. Image: @dbngogo

Source: Instagram

South African popular Amapiano DJ and music producer DBN Gogo recently made headlines once again on social media as she flaunted her new set of grillz.

On Monday, 22 September 2025, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula decided to share pictures of the star, who had many suspecting she had a BBL done due to her sudden weight loss, with her new custom grillz on his X (formerly Twitter) page.

The post was captioned:

"DBN Gogo shows off her new custom grillz."

However, this isn't the first time that DBN Gogo, whose real name is Mandisa Radebe, has made headlines regarding her new set of grillz, as in May 2023, the Khuza Gogo hitmaker shared a clip of her flaunting her new grillz set from GSM Customs. The Amapiano star was in Miami, Florida, for her birthday celebration and a few other performances.

Netizens react to DBN Gogo's new custom grillz

Shortly after the star's new custom grillz were shared on social media by the controversial Musa Khawula, many internet community members flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@djstago said:

"This one is a freak."

@_babybearr wrote:

"The Daddy one bangs 🔥!! The SA flag? mehhh."

@ItisSamhere commented:

"Karyn Maughan shows off her yellow-stained grillz."

@BABZIT responded:

"Will never forget that text her Dad sent to that lady! Rha oJeffrey."

@MO_kAtz7 replied:

"Music artists do the weirdest things I swear."

@severeexception mentioned:

"She looks so yummy with those grillz."

Netizens reacted to DBN Gogo's new grillz. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A look at other celebs who got new grillz

Getting a new sleek pair of custom grillz has become the norm among our celebrities here in Mzansi, and DBN Gogo isn't the only one who constantly makes sure she always has a new pair.

In June 2025, the popular Amapiano music producer DJ Maphorisa also got himself a new pair of gold grillz, which many of his fans weren't impressed by how they looked.

In December 2024, Young Stunna and Maglera Doe Boy were also other celebrities who showed off their grillz on the internet.

In November 2024, Musa Khawula reported that Young Stunna had gotten himself another pair of grillz that month, which he gladly flaunted on social media.

