Controversial gossip monger reshared a picture of DJ Maphorisa flaunting his jewellery inside an elevator

Madumane, who took the photo using an iPhone, was rocking an expensive Gucci jacket, ripped jeans and more jewellery

Netizens mocked DJ Maphorisa and criticised his fashion sense, and overall appearance, especially his jewellery

DJ Maphorisa flaunted his gold grills in an elevator selfie. Image: djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Hebanna! Mzansi is giving award-winning producer and wheel spinner DJ Maphorisa the side eye after he flaunted his gold grills.

DJ Maphorisa flaunts gold grills in new selfie

The Midnight Starring hitmaker, who is in the habit of showing off his material positions, became the butt of social media jokes after controversial gossip monger Musa Khawula shared his picture on social media.

Khawula, currently behind bars, shared a mirror selfie of DJ Maphorisa showing off his gold grills. The post was captioned:

“DJ Maphorisa shows off his grillz.”

In the picture, which was taken with an iPhone, DJ Maphorisa is in an elevator, grinning from ear to ear, showing off his gold grills. The Trace Awards nominee is rocking a brown Gucci jacket, a white T-shirt underneath with an obscured graphic and ripped skinny jeans. He accessorised his look with a gold chain, eyeglasses and a cross-body bag.

See the picture below:

Netizens roast DJ Maphorisa for showing off grills

In the comments, netizens ripped DJ Maphorisa apart with some offering the Scorpion Kings DJ advice.

Here are some of the comments:

@Melo_Malebo remarked:

“I forgot whose roast that was, Somizi’s? Whatever, but someone mentioned that some people will never look rich, no matter how much money they have. We may have found the guy. No shade though.”

@BafanaSurprise advised:

“He must learn how to take pictures 😹😹😹”

@visse_ss laughed:

“This ain’t drip, it’s a near-death fashion experience.”

@AsanteGraceX remarked:

“He looks dirty, despite the money.”

@Mapponga suggested:

“All that money and still looks like a retired Nyaope guy. He needs a good stylist fast.”

@Lindi95554314 said:

“He's untidy, yet the clothes are expensive. He looks like a reformed Phara. Yerrr”

@xcaga advised:

“His white teeth were much better. Sometimes you don't need to do all the rubbish done by American hip hop crew😏”

Mzansi mocked DJ Maphorisa after he showed off his gold grills. Image: djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa shares how Amapiano inspires young people

Meanwhile, DJ Maphorisa recently opened up about the positive impact Amapiano has on South African youths.

In an interview on Kaya 959, Madumane talked about how the popular genre has shifted society and the world.

Lawd Phori argued that Mzansi youth have been impacted positively by listening to Amapiano songs. He explained that every spiritual and love song carries a strong message that many listeners relate to.

DJ Maphorisa roasted for flashing British Pounds

This isn't the first time Phori has been roasted after flaunting his wealth.

Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa was roasted after he showed off British Pounds in a video shared on social media.

Maphorisa proved that he is rich in any currency after flaunting a wad of crisp 50 Pound notes. While some reacted with humour, some pointed out that the video proved Phori has deep-seated psychological issues. Others predicted that the revenue collector would be paying the Midnight Starring hitmaker a visit soon.

