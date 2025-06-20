DJ Maphorisa trended after a video of him cruising in a sleek BMW, alongside a convoy of his flashiest Gusheshes, was shared on Instagram

The now-viral clip has since racked up thousands of comments and reactions, with fans and petrolheads eagerly weighing in

More than five Gusheshes were spotted in the video, sparking both admiration and playful teasing across social media

DJ Maphorisa lives lavishly and is unapologetic about it.

The celebrated Amapiano producer and DJ is trending after his video taking a spin in a sleek BMW with a convoy of his flashiest Gusheshes flooded on Instagram.

DJ Maphorisa was spotted with his flashiest BMWs.

DJ Maphorisa’s sleek BMWs steal the spotlight online

Little is known about when the now-viral video was taken. Since it dropped online, the clip has received thousands of comments and reactions.

Taking to Instagram, a popular celebrity blog shared a clip of the DJ out with his toys. More than five Gusheshe were spotted in the mix.

The amapiano producer flexed his financial muscle by sharing a clip showing his vintage BMWs and VWs, part of his collection.

The clips showed over nine cars, and all looked like they had received a fresh lick of paint.

Known as ‘Gusheshe’ in several townships in South Africa the pimped out BMW rides appeared impressive nonetheless.

DJ Maphorisa’s other flashiest cars

Petrolheads quickly gave the DJ’s cars a nod, while others quickly dragged his flashiest cars into the picture.

Like those before him, he has splurged thousands, if not millions, on the flashiest cars the world has to offer.

Some of his rumoured cars have made headlines in recent years thanks to their price tags.

Briefly News dives into some of his cars that have turned heads over the years.

Last year, DJ Maphorisa made headlines after he showed off his R4.3 million Mercedes-Benz G63.

Amapiano star DJ Maphorisa was spotted out and about.

With the sleek Merc, he joins a host of celebrities who reportedly own the car, including Kabza De Small and DJ Tira.

Rumour mill has it that this is not the only Mercedes-Benz he has in his impressive fleet worth millions.

He reportedly owns a R2.5 million Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

Making the headlines

However, he has also had his fair share of headlines with his designer clothes.

The DJ has a soft spot for Louis Vuitton, though he often cheats on the luxury brand with some celebrated brands like Gucci.

DJ Maphorisa often turns heads with his Hermes Birkin Bag. It is priced around R48000 in several authorised stores.

With his bag, he joins a host of stars who have splurged thousands on the bag, including Cardi B.

In 2022, he made headlines after being spotted with a Round-Zip wallet. He was carrying an R85,000 LV Sling bag with a R18,500 Round-Zip wallet.

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Amapiano producer DJ Maphorisa angered South African fans after a daring road stunt.

In the viral video, the DJ was spotted spinning his Gusheshe on a public road.

