A dusty, old yellow Toyota bakkie at a gas station surprisingly started and ran normally, defying its appearance

The video highlighted the legendary durability of the Toyota brand, sparking discussions about the reliability of older vehicles

Many netizens laughed at the car, but they also recalled personal experiences with resilient Toyota vehicles

South Africans were amazed and amused by a viral video showing an old, rusty Toyota bakkie starting effortlessly, reinforcing the brand's reputation for durability and sparking nostalgic memories.

An old and rusty Toyota bakkie running smoothly left Mzansi in stitches. Image: Karabo Master K Rapotu

Source: Facebook

A dusty, old yellow Toyota bakkie has unexpectedly become the star of a viral video, leaving South Africans shocked. The clip, which has been circulating widely across social media platforms, captured a moment of pure disbelief and amusement as the aged vehicle, despite its weathered appearance, sprang to life with remarkable ease at a petrol station.

The now-trending footage, posted by Facebook user Karabo Master K Rapotu, opens with a yellow Toyota bakkie parked at a petrol station. Its exterior is old and rusty, and has seen many decades and countless kilometres. The bakkie's appearance certainly didn't scream ready for the road; however, the car ran and operated normally.

Toyota deemed a durable car

While the exact model and year of the bakkie were not explicitly mentioned in the viral clip, car enthusiasts and seasoned motorists were quick to speculate. Many pointed towards models like the early 90s Corollas or Tazz vehicles that still exist to date and are known for being reliable.

Beyond the technical marvel, the video also stirred a deep sense of nostalgia among many South Africans. This viral moment thus transcended mere mechanical performance; it became a testament to the enduring legacy of a brand that has served generations of South Africans.

A dusty Toyota bakkie starting like new had South Africans cracking up. Image: Karabo Master K Rapotu

Source: Facebook

Mzansi reacts to the old car

Mokone Wa Ntshi Dikgolo wrote:

"Toyota must open a case against that guy."

Abrahams Nazeema asked:

"And it still moves? 😝"

Charles Malko Sefomolo highlighted:

"That's Toyota for you. 😂"

Tokollo Teekay added:

"Toyota has to give this man a brand new 2,8GD6 single cab so our grandchildren can see it in 2096 still hustling. 😭"

Rudzi Machaba wrote:

"If he drifts, every part will fall."

King John Theophilus said:

"I bet the bakkie is like 'death is for the weak, not me'."

William Sigudhla said:

"Toyota won't let you down. 👇"

Corner Bree wrote:

"And who won't see it in an accident?"

Christopher Silence said:

"Looks like steering is locked. 😂"

Lungelo Biz added:

"Just walk, my brother."

Nicholas Maruva Dinara shared:

"Mine doesn’t want to start."

Sifiso Nene wrote:

"Looks like all my ex's."

Watch the Facebook video below:

