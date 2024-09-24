A young man thought out of the box and made his matric dance a one-for-the-books

The gentleman arrived at the ball with an old classic Toyota Corona, swanking in a stunning suit

The online community reacted to the video, with many applauding the gentleman for his unique entrance

A young gent stunned people with his unique matric dance entrance. Images: @pepekeitumetse/ TikTok, @The Good Brigade/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A video of a man arriving at his matric dance with an old classic car has made rounds on social media.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @pepekeitumetse, the young man arrived in a small blue Toyota Corona. As he arrived, people who were at the school hyped him up because his entrance was one of a kind.

The gent, wearing a black suit, got out of the vehicle and was given red flowers by his driver before walking the red carpet. Parents and students were stunned and happy for the man.

Gent arrives with an old classic car to matric dance

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi stan the man for his creativeness

The video gained over 920k views, with many online users loving the uniqueness of the man's arrival to his matric dance.

@hopelove015 expressed:

"This is fun. matric dance is not about money but what you have."

@WEALTHY DOG 🐕 shared:

"The one that came with donkeys still took my heart ❤️."

@Sipho commented:

"Salute Bro 👊🏽🫡. This Is Real Style 🤞. They Will Never Forget You."

@DronerCrysea adored:

"That car❤️... You can bring all your SUV cars... I'd still choose this one😊❤️."

@sivumali1 was entertained:

"Lol ama2000 now have changed the whole thing now the bars are high 🤣🤣🤣🤣😂."

@Just Eyezz stanned:

"Best entrance ever. Challenge closed😂."

@user968273690610 loved:

"Dats classic guys. Not everything needs luxury dis is pure. 🥰🥰."

@Java's said:

"The old Toyota corrona 1972 model. 4 forward gearbox."

Man shows up to his matric dance intoxicated

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young man who arrived at his matric dance drunk.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @mayaya_zungu, the man and his partner are heading to a place where they could be taken pictures by a professional photographer. On the way there, the drunk young man fell. He could not even stand still. The young lad was walking sideways. His partner was visibly disappointed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News