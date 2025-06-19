Giant African Rock Python Slithers Into Spotlight Leaving Mzansi Stunned
- A viral TikTok video showcased a massive and rare African rock python in Thabazimbi, stunning residents
- The size of the snake in the clip caught viewers' attention, as some claimed it was the biggest snake they had ever seen
- The clip became a viral sensation on social media, underscoring the unpredictable nature of South African wildlife
A viral video of a massive African rock python in Thabazimbi, Limpopo, captivated South Africans, highlighting the awe-inspiring yet unpredictable nature of the nation's wildlife and its ecological importance.
Residents of Thabazimbi in Limpopo were recently shocked following the online surfacing of a video depicting a truly massive African rock python. The clip, shared by TikTok user @bolandsnakeremovals247, quickly went viral, showcasing the gigantic snake stretched out near a public road.
The footage captures the snake's immense, patterned body as it slowly slithers along a grassy area, leaving bystanders in a state of stunned disbelief. The size of the massive snake sparked concern on social media, especially among those who are scared of snakes in general.
About African rock snakes
The African rock python is renowned as one of the largest snake species on the continent, and the specimen featured in the video appeared to be a fully grown adult, its sheer size dominating the frame. While sightings of this specific snake and size are not entirely uncommon in Limpopo, particularly in more rural or bush-adjacent areas where these predators thrive, it remains a rare spectacle for most residents.
These snakes play a vital role in their ecosystem by helping to control populations of rodents and other small mammals. Although they are not venomous, these powerful constrictors can become aggressive if they feel threatened or cornered. This emphasises the importance of maintaining a respectful distance and avoiding any provocation.
Mzansi reacts to the video
JH said:
"Will never stay in Thabazimbi... even if they pay me."
Lizell McAlister added:
"A python is better than the black mamba or Mozambique spitting cobras in that area."
Kobus Botha said:
"That snake is my neighbour. hai! That woman!"
Black Amoore wrote:
"It's a warm winter this year."
Papsaklicious wrote:
"This python just swallowed a huge creature, it's so fat and big."
Siyabonga wrote:
"It's time for you to be rich brothers."
Victor Theko said:
"Thata lento a yina bungozi."
D Jay Tido said:
"What was the background track you played?"
Phila Mashinini wrote:
"Khona othi umkhulu wakhe lona."
Marymkomazi@gmail.com said:
"Thabazimbi is a peaceful place."
Mr Sebora commented:
"Kulula ukuyibulala ngoba isuthi izolwa but iyakhathala."
Monique Rutland said:
"Ek gaan dood net daar."
Watch the TikTok video below:
