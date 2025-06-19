South African Amapiano star DJ Maphorisa recently opened up about the impact Amapiano has

The Scorpion Kings member mentioned how this music genre has inspired many young people in South Africa

Madumoney further said that the majority of the Amapiano songs carry a powerful message that many relate to

Tjo, it has been quite a long time since the Amapiano star DJ Maphorisa trended for all the right reasons. The music producer recently opened up about the positive impact Amapiano has had on many people.

In a recent interview on Kaya 959, the music producer who showed off his stacks of British pounds talked about how this popular genre has been shifting society and the world.

Madumoney mentioned how Amapiano has inspired the youth and also impacted their lives just by listening to the songs. He also stated that every song that is spiritual and about love carries a strong message that many netizens relate to.

He said:

"Yes, I strongly believe that Amapiano is contributing to waking the youth up, and I think that it is through the songs. The music that is now produced is very spiritual and touching. The songs have a strong message, and some of the lyrics are taken from old gospel hymns. And now even our mothers and grandmothers are actually vibing to Amapiano, so yes, I strongly believe that Amapiano shifted and reshaped society."

Watch the clip below:

Netizens reacted to Phori's opinion

Shortly after the video of the interview was shared on social media, some netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to what the music producer had to say about Amapiano. Here's what they had to say below:

@Sifisov1 said:

"I agree with him though."

@Oscarkhomotsoh wrote:

"What he is saying, is actually true, I've witnessed it."

@PostbyPeter said:

"This is hilarious."

@shiluvankuna commented:

"Phori is very funny."

@gift_hlumelo responded:

"I wish he can visit Podcast and Chill."

Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa host music festival

Meanwhile, DJ Maphorisa is looking forward to making more money with fellow producer Kabza De Small when they host the Scorpion Kings Live with Friends event in August.

Tickets to the music festival, which will take place at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, are already on sale, and fans are rushing to get their hands on them.

Fans of the duo were frustrated after finding out that the cheapest tickets to the festival were sold out.

Scotts Maphuma discusses relationship with DJ Maphorisa

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Scotts Maphuma brushed aside rumours he and DJ Maphorisa are feuding.

During an interview with L-Tido, Maphuma opened up about his relationship with Phori. Maphuma said he and Maphorisa share a good relationship, and he has massive respect for him.

He said:

"He is a good older brother who wants us to be set in life. If Phori wanted to do his own thing, he would have done so. He wants to put on all the guys that he can see have talent, and he is willing to polish it. He will ask you: ‘Don’t you want good things in life?’, so he wants to see you there, but it is up to you. When you get there, he is able to humble himself for you all to be mates. He gives you that platform.”

