Versatile Amapiano producer DJ Maphorisa is known for flaunting his wealth on social media

The musician is lived up to his moniker Madumoney, after footage of him flashing wads of British Pounds in the backseat of a car, went viral on social media

Several netizens praised Phori, while others slammed the video as a desperate cry for attention and a sign of a psychological issue

There’s money and then there’s Madumoney. DJ Maphorisa is leaving to his moniker Madumoney. A video of the versatile producer flashing British Pounds left the internet side-eyeing him.

DJ Maphorisa flaunts wads of British Pounds

DJ Maphorisa, who commands a hefty booking fee, showed the internet that he is rich in any currency after flaunting a wad of crispy 50 Pound notes. On Thursday 1 May, entertainment and current affairs blog MDN News, shared a video of Maphorisa on X. The post was captioned:

“DJ Maphorisa showing off a stack of British pounds.”

The video shows one half of the Scorpion Kings in the back seat of a car excitedly flaunting a wad of British Pounds. The Soweto Baby hitmaker was in the United Kingdom where he performed at Club Cave Birmingham at an event hosted by Piano Republik and Status 100 Promotions.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to video of DJ Maphorisa

In the comments, netizens weighed in on the video with mixed reactions. While some reacted with humour, some pointed out that the video proved Phori has deep seated psychological issues. Others predicted that the revenue collector would be paying the Midnight Starring hitmaker a visit soon.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Kane_GM9 claimed:

“Kabza made him famous and rich.”

@MasilelaDr said:

“He suffers from low self-esteem. He’s always seeking validation from his followers. I mean, why are the likes of Black Coffee and Dj Nestum not doing such things?”

@mnm_meya predicted:

“Sars will come for him.”

@Elixir_Africa mocked:

“The Black Coffees of this world are using their very limited window of opportunity to build wealth and empires. This one is busy showing off. What a stupid guy he is!”

@tttcvlyn35 questioned:

“I wonder when you show a stack of cash, are you trying to prove a point or to make someone jealous? Like it is yours and no one is jealous of you. I really don't get the point of showing off.”

@MpapeleV said:

“They can hate all they want. The boy is doing very well and he has money. They lied and said he owned Sony R20 million but he's still out here killing it. Leave Lord Phori alone guys.”

Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa host music festival

Meanwhile, DJ Maphorisa is looking forward to making more money with fellow producer Kabza De Small when they host the Scorpion Kings Live with Friends event in August.

Tickets to the music festival, which will take place at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, are already on sale and fans are rushing to get their hands on them.

Fans of the duo were frustrated after finding out that the cheapest tickets to the festival were sold out.

Scotts Maphuma discusses relationship with DJ Maphorisa

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Scotts Maphuma brushed aside rumours he and DJ Maphorisa are feuding.

During an interview with L-Tido, Maphuma opened up about his relationship with Phori. Maphuma said he and Maphorisa share a good relationship and he has massive respect for him.

Source: Briefly News