A viral picture of an excited Scotts Maphuma taking a selfie with a fan has trended on social media

For the longest time, the amapiano music sensation Scotts Maphuma was the internet's least favourite artist

Online users are happy that they have fixed him before he ruined his career over his ego

Scotts Maphuma was shown love by a fan recently. Image: Scotts Maphuma

Trust the internet to take credit for Scotts Maphuma's sudden change of heart. The musician has gone viral after he interacted with a fan and took a picture.

Fan elated to snap pic with Scotts

Bathini bona? Scotts Maphuma is finally opening his heart to his fans. The star, who previously expressed zero interest in taking pictures with fans, is now more than happy to snap a photo with them.

X user @Nomagugu_xo posted a photo of Scotts with a fan with the hilarious caption which reads: "If 'simlungisile siyi country' was a person." This loosely translates to, "We have fixed him as a country."

The star was called out for his attitude towards his fans after his interview with the L-Tido podcast.

“No one forced me to be a celebrity. I make music for the people. If I don’t feel like taking a picture, then I don’t feel like it. I don’t owe it to anyone. No one got me to where I am, and no one can take anything away from me except God,” he said.

Scotts Maphuma is now taking pictures with his fans. Image: Scotts Maphuma

SA reacts to Scotts' picture

Netizens are pleased with Scott's new attitude towards his fans.

@BafanaSurprise

"Lol hahaa that aged really well, I can’t believe Scott’s Maphuma is this humble these days."

@Nka_P_Mnomiya said:

"Lol, pride does not benefit anybody. Look at him, now. Humble more than ever."

@Melo_Malebo stated:

"Barely, he’s still arrogant though, but atleast he’s making effort to change."

@TheRealSmomoh exclaimed:

"I really love my country, they always make sure they take credit for everything!"

@offxcialzaddy shared:

"Nah, the country did well here. He almost ruined his career."

@EMKEM_Mike said:

"Lol, whoever pays your bills, you gotta respect them, he learnt the hard way this boy."

Scotts apologises to fans

This entire incident was a wake-up call for Scotts, who penned an apology letter to his fans on Instagram.

“To my fans and supporters, I want to sincerely apologise for my recent actions and words, which disrespected and disappointed many of you. I lost perspective and took full responsibility.

“I now understand the importance of staying grounded and connected to those who make the journey possible. I’m committed to learning, growing and regaining your trust through my actions.”

Scotts Maphuma previews new music

In a previous report from Briefly News, Scotts Maphuma has posted a video of himself recording new music in the studio. Maphuma was recording music with some of the heavyweights in the industry, leaving fans guessing who the artist would be.

However, other people are getting tired of the redundancy in Scotts Maphuma's music, and many are calling for him to be versatile or perish.

