Amapiano musician Scotts Maphuma has posted a video of himself recording new music in the studio

An X user hinted that Scotts Maphuma was recording music with some of the heavyweights in the industry

Mzansi is getting tired of the redundancy in Scotts Maphuma's music, and many are calling for him to be versatile or perish

Scotts Maphuma has previewed a new song that is still in the production phase. Image: Scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

Mzansi is getting tired of hearing practically the same thing from amapiano musician, Scotts Maphuma. The star posted a video where he is recording a verse, apparently with big names in the genre.

Scotts Maphuma working on new music amid drama

A social media user posted a video clip of Scotts Maphuma singing his verse, hinting that he was working with some of the big names in the amapiano genre.

The blog page, @PianoConnectSA, shared a video clip of Scotts with the caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Scotts Maphuma in studio recording new music with the legends."

Scotts grew famous because of his swag, catchy phrase, "bathini bona", and his cool personality. Until it got to his head. Peeps have been calling out the muso for his untoward attitude with his fans.

Scotts Maphuma has previewed a new song and his verse has caused a massive discourse. Image: Scotts Maphuma

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Scotts' music

The redundant phrase, same dance moves, and stagnant flow have drawn more negative comments from fans.

@Twin_Segowa replied:

"I think it is safe to say that his era has now come to an end."

@TNalediP said

"Trash! He must wrap it up now."

@ArtiQulator asked:

"So these guys actually write the lyrics that they sing? I thought it's all freestyle yazi."

@YV_YIKES shared:

"Hayi lost interest, he can keep it."

@DeepSoul420 said:

"Boring. There's no energy or confidence."

@risuna_Mboweni asked:

"Can he actually sing?"

@percy_seloane joked:

"LOL. He is even giving the mic attitude."

@Dee_Amu shared:

"He doesn’t sound interested in what he is singing."

All about Scotts Maphuma's arrest in Mozambique

This video clip came a day after Scotts Maphuma was allegedly arrested in Mozambique. The singer was booked to perform at a kids' event in Maputo, however, he got detained on 1 June 2024.

The event organiser allegedly spoke out for the first time after his arrest, saying he gave people attitude.

“He was on his phone, ignoring us and giving us attitude. He then started laughing at us", the organiser said, adding that they wished to remain anonymous.

Maphuma allegedly did not pitch for the event, and he left legions of children disappointed.

Reacting to the arrest, Scotts Maphuma allegedly spoke out for the first time, saying, “They should have treated me well, my friend.”

Scotts parties with former Geordie Shore star

In a previous report from Briefly News, Scotts Maphuma was spotted partying with former Geordie Shore star, US reality TV star Scotty T, at The Hang Awt, Tembisa on 20 May 2024.

Scotty T was behind the decks with Scotts Maphuma as he performed some of his songs. South African social media users were in stitches at the hilarious and random encounter between the two stars.

Source: Briefly News