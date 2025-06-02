Musician Scotts Maphuma has allegedly been apprehended by police in Mozambique where he was due to perform

Maphepha Ndaba shared a sketchy video of a man who was dressed like the musician on Monday, 2 June

South Africans took to the Instagram post to respond to the musician's alleged arrest

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Scotts Maphuma held captive in Mozambique. Images: ScottsMaphuma

Source: Instagram

Popular South African musician Scotts Maphuma, who recently got cancelled in Mzansi has allegedly been arrested in Mozambique.

The Amapiano sensation who made headlines when he apologised to his fans was reportedly nabbed over the weekend.

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba on Monday, 2 June revealed on its Instagram account that the musician has been arrested in Mozambique but could not divulge more information.

The blog shared a video and captioned it: "Scott has been (allegedly) arrested here in. Mozambique, says a reliable source in Mozambique, this after he was booked to perform there. Details of the arrest are still sketchy."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Briefly News contacted Mr Maphuma on Monday, 2 June for a comment regarding his alleged arrest. He was not available for a comment at the time of publishing this article.

South Africans react to his alleged arrest

Aitchem 41 said:

"Being rude to fans in Mozambique is a criminal offense."

SosoHermajest wrote:

"Language barrier could have contributed! Being rude is not a crime, as I see many people saying maybe he was rude. I think we need to give this young man a break."

Singofulufhelo replied:

"We all know that Mozambican police are always targeting South Africans when we travel there."

I am Thando said:

"I’m sure he told them he is Scott Maphuma!"

Wanele_ wrote:

"And the police in Mozambique don’t play ke. Especially if you don’t humble yourself."

LorraineMthimkhulu replied:

"They always want money especially if you are driving a GP car."

A superAfrican said:

"Scott wa bantwan?" (ladies man).

Achiletroye responded:

"Return their money and come back home @scotts_maphuma, your manager made a mistake to accept their money."

Scotts Maphuma's new house and car

South Africans recently congratulated Scotts Maphuma after he bought a brand-new BMW M4 and luxury home.

The amapiano sensation announced the news on his Instagram account a week ago to his followers.

“When the time is right, I know the Lord will make it happen. House + M4 1. It can only be God,” he video and photo.

Award-winning musician Focalistic replied:

"Congratulations my dawg! Ko rata thata," (I love you so much).

Dancer and singer Pabi Cooper said:

"Congratulations Scotsotso."

Musician was nabbed by police in Mozambique. Images: Scotts_Maphuma

Source: Instagram

Scotts Maphuma promises change after latest apology but still faces fans backlash

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this May that Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma made a promise to his fans after releasing another apology for his recent comments about interacting with his supporters.

The 29-year-old hitmaker issued a new apology to fans after previously denying it on X and making a video on Instagram.

Local netizens reacted on social media to say that action speaks louder than words, while others doubted if Maphuma personally worded the latest apology.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News