A celebrity tattoo artist recently shared the incredible work he did on DJ Maphorisa

The talented ink master thanked Porry for trusting them with his tattoo, which is a detailed arm sleeve

Fire flame emojis flooded his comments section from social media users who were impressed with his work

DJ Maphorisa's tattoo artist showed off the producer's new arm sleeve.

DJ Maphorisa is rocking some new ink, and we finally got a closer look at the impressive piece!

Tattoo artist flaunts DJ Maphorisa's arm sleeve

You probably didn't notice that DJ Maphorisa was sporting a new arm sleeve!

The other half of the iconic Scorpion Kings recently got some work done on his arm, and we finally know the man behind the incredible ink.

DJ Maphorisa's tattoo artist shared a closer look at his work on Madumane.

Al Realism is a celebrity tattoo artist based in Pretoria. He took to his Instagram page of 37.5K followers to share the work he did on Porry:

"Work I did on grootman a young while ago. @djmaphorisa, thanks for the trust."

Porry's tattoo appears to have a deep meaning that speaks to his life's journey. It begins with a hut, followed by drums, which highlights his passion for music.

Another symbol in the sleeve is a goat, speaking to the phrase "greatest of all time" and DJ Maphorisa's decades-long career from Uhuru to Scorpion Kings. Finally, the final figure in Porry's arm sleeve is what appears to be a marula tree.

Al has also worked with stars like Murdah Bongz and former Orlando Pirates player, Teko Modise, on their Disney-character-inspired tattoos.

Here's what Mzansi said about DJ Maphorisa's tattoo

Fans are impressed with Porry's tattoo, and praised Al for his work:

buhl3_hl3hl3 said:

"Beautiful work. I'm sure you're expensive nhe, al_realism."

mr419ine was impressed:

"For something to look this clean, that's art."

kuraz_howard wrote:

"That's some good work! Where in South Africa are you based? I am from Zimbabwe, I will visit your studio soon."

lwandowski laughed:

"He saw that the spandla would slow him down and got a tattoo of the whole goat."

Mzansi is going crazy over DJ Maphorisa's new tattoo.

proud_venda_man asked:

"Where are you located?"

mamp_uruzadube cheered:

"Hololo, Madumane!"

liza_blaq hyped Al Realism up:

"One thing about you!"

More Mzansi celebrities who've gotten tattoos done

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DBN Gogo's new tattoo.

The Khuza Gogo hitmaker took a leap of faith and got the back of her head tattooed, but not everyone on social media was happy with her decision.

Another star who got some work done was Sir Trill, and like DBN Gogo, he picked a rather unusual spot for his new ink - his throat.

Sadly, his new tattoo was also met with criticism from social media users who trolled and threw jokes:

Palesa_Rosegold said:

"What if he needs a real job someday?"

Thebeloved25212 wrote:

"Sir Trill really likes things for sure. He never ceases to thrill me, lol. But it's none of my business at the end of the day, it's his body."

