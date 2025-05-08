Scotts Maphuma's public image has plunged since the harsh comments he made about his supporters

The Amapiano sensation is going after his haters after he was cancelled and blackballed, saying they couldn't get rid of him

Meanwhile, social media users are actively bashing the vocalist's seemingly dying career and attempt to redeem himself

Scotts Maphuma addressed his haters after he faced cancellation.

Source: Instagram

The infamous Scotts Maphuma addressed his haters one by one, saying they were the ones attempting to end his career and ruin things for his real fans.

Scotts Maphuma blasts his haters

Scotts Maphuma is public enemy number one and has been fighting for his life and facing online backlash since getting on his fans' bad side.

The disgraced Amapiano star has been catching shade over his foul behaviour and attitude towards his fans, and many have resorted to turning their backs on him to teach him a lesson on humility.

Scotts Maphuma says he and his real fans are still fine despite the drama.

Source: Twitter

In his latest Instagram livestream, Maphuma moved on from bashing his supporters to focus his attention on his haters, saying his anger and frustration were misplaced:

"I'm talking to my haters, my fans and I are fine. We need to fix this, because I noticed that I have haters. My problem is that I got mad at everyone and that wasn't right of me."

Despite his meeting with Kalawa Jazmee legend Oskido, it seems Scott has not yet managed to win his fans over.

Even the likes of DJ Maphorisa and DJ Black Coffee have shown their support for the infamous Amapiano sensation, but not even they could undo what he did to his budding career.

What you need to know about the Scott Maphuma drama

After claiming that he didn't need his fans, Scotts Maphuma faced cancellation

The Amapiano star posted an apology thereafter, hoping to get back on his supporters' good side

The apology later turned out to not be from him

He faced another blow after a popular nightclub blackballed him over public scrutiny

He and DJ Maphorisa recorded a "comeback" track to help win back his fans, which sadly fell flat

Fans have turned their backs on Scotts Maphuma.

Source: Twitter

Makhadzi weighs in on Scotts Maphuma backlash

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Makhadzi's comments about the criticism Scotts Maphuma is facing over his foul behaviour.

The Limpopo sensation sympathised with Maphuma while also expressing her disappointment in him, and admitted to being a fan of his:

"At some point, I felt like apologising on skot maphoma behalf cz I realised he was just exited and forgot people who streamed his music, including me. I am his fan but I was disappointed. I am glad he came back to his senses. We love him."

Like Somizi Mhlongo, Makhadzi admitted that she is nothing without her supporters and spoke about how they helped her during a difficult time in her life:

"The truth is, we are nothing without you guys. I know when you love a person you mean it. And also, thank you for voting for me to win artist of the at MMA. I managed because of your votes."

