Radio personality Tbo Touch was recently dragged on social media by a fan who accused him of being a huge liar on-air

Reacting to the post, some Metro FM listeners joked and said that he would make a great salesman because of his expertise as a liar

For a while, Tbo Touch had tongues wagging, as some people called out his twanging and fake American accent

Tbo Touch has been accused of lying on air and of having a fake accent. Image: Tbotouch

Seasoned radio broadcaster Tbo Touch has been accused of being a 'seasoned' liar. A fan took to social media to relay their thoughts on the media personality, and people seemed to agree with them.

Tbo Touch accused of lying

An X user by the handle @mr_shimmy said Touch is a terrible liar on air. Tbo Touch hosts the Metro FM show The Touchdown alongside LootLove.

"There’s no one who lies, live on the radio like Tbo Touch," the user said.

Check out the X post below:

Mzansi laughs at Tbo Touch's lies

Netizens joked about Tbo Touch being a liar, with some people recalling how he would lie about being able to call Elon Musk on his cellphone at any time. Another thing he supposedly lied about was people asking him about DJ Tira whenever he would visit foreign countries.

Tbo Touch has been outed as a liar on air. Image: Oupa Bopape

This is what some people said about the 44-year-old.

@Bongmusa__ recalled:

"He said he can call Elon and have a chat with him on air anytime he wants."

@Thabo_Tshisi joked:

"He'd make a great salesman, especially cars or the tiles and taps at Makro."

@sibutrader joked:

"At this point, he can even call the deputy president of the US."

@LeMa_lebohang laughed:

"I remember him speaking about Elon and I was like heck, no ways he spoke of him like they've met."

@ChoncoSenz33739 reacted:

"He reminds me of this guy called AnkelTab from YFM. Unprovoked, bro. Lies, lies lol."

@Tumeloditle recalled:

"He said that when he goes to Italy, people ask him where DJ Tira and Gqom are."

@Tshediso_MET added:

"Since childhood. I think he and Somizi take the cup."

@DjMjora reacted:

"He once called a guy claiming that he is a minister of defense from Russia threatening to bomb another country, and this other one who claims to be an Afrikaaner (which a black accent ). I enjoy his lies, though."

@TKutyaurip4689 reacted:

"Naah, he doesn't lie, he just brags a lot but one thing he's very good at is making guests feel important."

@violet02110 joked:

"He lies with a straight face. Sometime this week he said he’s buying 5 bulls the following day."

