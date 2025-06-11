Executive Concerts is gearing up for the anticipated Durban July and has big plans in place for the spectacular weekend

The luxury event curators have revealed Tbo Touch and Hope Mbhele as the hosts for their luxe marquee ahead of the July's

The marquee promises an unforgettable experience, and with package prices already out, guests are expected to be treated like royalty

Hope Mbhele and Tbo Touch will host the Executive Concerts Durban July marquee.

Tbo Touch and Hope Mbhele are set to host the Executive Concerts marquee at this year's Durban July.

Executive Concerts announces hosts

Less than a month away from the long-awaited Durban July weekend, luxury event curators, Executive Concerts, have shared some incredible news.

Taking to their Instagram page, they revealed that their 2025 marquee would be hosted by none other than the charismatic Tbo Touch alongside the radiant Hope Mbhele.

Hope Mbhele will host the Executive Concerts marquee at the Durban July. Image: hope_mbhele

This year's marquee, hosted at the Greyville Racecourse on 5 July, promises exclusive hospitality lounges, curated food and cocktail bars, premium fashion moments and much more:

"Set against the glamour of Africa’s premier horse racing event, this curated experience is designed for industry leaders, entrepreneurs, tastemakers, celebrities, and cultural icons."

The entertainment lineup hosts the likes of Kabza De Small, Nkosazana Daughter, and more to be announced.

Executive Concerts promises a 5-star lifestyle and hospitality experience like no other, hosting some of Africa’s most influential leaders, entrepreneurs, creatives, and cultural icons.

Executive Concerts announced Tbo Touch as one of the hosts for their Durban July marquee. Image: tbotouch

