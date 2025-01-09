DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small are competing in the same categories at the anticipated Trace Awards

Fans made their predictions about which Scorpion King was more deserving of the awards

Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa are competing against each other at the Trace Awards. Image: djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa are competing against each other at the upcoming Trace Awards.

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small go head-to-head

As fans and musicians count down to the annual Trace Awards, supporters were left confused about who to support.

Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa, two of the country's biggest and most-loved DJs/ producers, are going head-to-head after being nominated in the same categories.

The Wishi Wishi hitmakers are each nominated in the Best Producer and Best DJ lineups, credited for their hit songs, Mnike and Imithandazo, respectively.

Tutone Communications' Melanie Ramjee told Briefly News about what the awards represent:

"The Trace Awards highlight the richness and excellence of Afro music by recognising artists from over 30 countries across Africa, South America, the Caribbean, the Indian Ocean, and Europe.

"By voting, fans have the opportunity to contribute to the recognition and promotion of their favourite artists both on the continent and internationally."

Voting has officially been opened, and public votes are said to contribute towards 50% of the final decision, with the rest being determined by industry experts.

Mzansi debate over Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa

Fans discussed the Best Producer nomination and who was more deserving between the two, and many are rooting for Kabza:

kaylowdsi said:

"Kabza De Small, based on that Isimo album alone."

brazen_x showed love to Kabza:

"We love @KabzaDeSmall_."

Petite_Penny wrote:

"People are rooting for Kabza."

KetoFlare joked:

"Kabza wins too much, aii khona!"

JasonKyleJr teased:

"Phori is not getting anything."

Makhadzi campaigns for votes

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Makhadzi urging fans to vote for her at the Trace Awards.

The Limpopo singer received two nominations and asked for her fans' support to bring the awards home.

