Amapiano star DBN Gogo has purchased a new set of grillz leaving her fans in awe over her beauty

DBN Gogo dropped a short clip of her flaunting her new set, while on an international tour

The Khuza Gogo hitmaker is currently living it up in Miano, Florida for her birthday celebration

DBN Gogo flaunted her new grillz set in Miami where she celebrated her birthday. Image: @DBNGOGO

Source: Twitter

DBN Gogo shared a clip of her flaunting her new grillz set from GSM Customs. The Amapiano star is currently in Miami, Florida for her birthday celebration and a few other performances.

DBN Gogo receives praise after showing off her grillz

The Khuza Gogo artist tweeted a short video and fans flooded her mentions with praises:

@Lnugelo_n said:

"Omgggg, GAGGING."

@Mace_za1 said:

"Shuuu! You are beautiful."

@Sibusiso_drogba said:

"Dankie gogo."

@Mamello_Serei shared:

"iMama malibe nje. #ForeverWena."

@GiftCecil said:

"Sthandwa sami."

@toobadatlove said:

"She’s a stunner, Grizza!"

@MphoMoalamedi shared:

"Gorgeoussss! What do you even mean??"

@JoyousSofia said:

"Gorgeous as always."

@MaubaneNicky said:

"Wow...are your free this coming weekend so we can get married once..."

@Mihle93971676 said:

"Most beautiful and best female DJ in the world"

DBN Gogo celebrates her birthday in Miami Florida

The Whats Real artist is in Miami Florida for her birthday celebration. She had a few performances in the city and partnered with Jagermeister for their Amapiano To The World concerts.

DBN Gogo drops breathtaking video after Pabi Cooper shared a cosy pic with Focalistic

Wishing her speculated boyfriend a happy birthday, Pabi Cooper dropped a cosy picture of her and Focalistic.

She and Focalistic were rumoured to be dating shortly after it was revealed that Focalistic and DBN Gogo called it quits earlier this year.

ZAlebs reported that Pabi Cooper was ready to go public with Focalistic but could not, instead she started dropping hints.

Fans of DBN Gogo started mentioning her in the comments section.

Focalistic and DBN Gogo's break-up revealed months after split

DBN Gogo and Focalistic kept their relationship private for years and only revealed it in 2020. They had dated well before fame, and some of their true supporters knew about it.

Earlier this year, City Press reported that they decided to split. As people who value their privacy, sources close to them shared that they will never speak about their break-up in public.

DBN Gogo revives the quality of Amapiano with new album

In previous Briefly News, DBN Gogo revived the quality of Amapiano with her festive project, Whats Real.

The music producer and DJ had fans dancing all the way through the festive season with her 12-track album boasting of bangers.

Source: Briefly News