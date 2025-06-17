A picture of Vusi Nova affectionately gazing into the eyes of a beautiful woman was posted on X on Monday, 16 June 2025

Netizens weighed in with mixed reactions, with some celebrating the possible romance, while others speculated about his sexuality

In the past, Vusi Nova has sparked speculation that he got married and at some point netizens believed he was in a relationship with a prominent celebrity

Vusi Nova’s tender moment with a gorgeous woman sparked romance rumours. Image: vusinova1

Vusi Nova sent timelines into overdrive after a picture of him lovingly gazing into the eyes of a gorgeous woman was shared online.

Vusa Nova has kept his private life under wraps, and instead of quelling speculation about his sexuality, it has only fuelled it.

Vusi Nova's cosy pic with gorgeous woman sparks frenzy

Social media user @ApheleleJody shared a picture of Vusi Nova being cosy with an identified woman. The picture, which was shared on X on Monday, 16 June 2025, was captioned:

“Vusi Nova is in love sana.”

It turns out that the woman in the picture is Vusi Nova’s love interest in the music video for his new song Phendula. Her name is Mamanci Azania Fumba. Vusi Nova has neither denied nor confirmed whether Mamanxi Azania Fumba is his real-life girlfriend or not.

Netizens react to pic of Vusi Nova being cosy with mystery woman

Netizens flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While others rightfully pointed out that the woman was his love interest in a music video for his new song, others dragged Vusi Nova’s sexuality into the conversation.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Mzwaie_M remarked:

“Kanjani manje, I thought he played for the other team.”

@RealMofokeng joked:

“Just because it looks and walks like a duck, it isn’t always a duck. Sometimes it’s a goose 😂😂”

@LefumaNthaby declared:

“We are happy for him.”

@THETJi1 said:

“Peer pressure is something else. At least the girl is smart. She can enjoy all this cosy life while also having someone who can really hit it on the side.”

@ChinaBerry_ claimed:

“He’s playing for both teams, adjusting his costume as and when necessary...💪🏾”

Vusi Nova sparks wedding rumours with cosy photo

This isn't the first time that Vusi Nova has sparked speculation after being snapped being cosy with a mystery woman.

In March 2025, Vusi Nova sparked speculation that he was getting married after he posted a picture of himself with a lady's hands around his neck.

Keen-eyed social media users noticed the diamond-encrusted wedding band on the woman's left ring finger, sparking speculation that the singer was getting married.

The lady also shared the same picture on her Instagram account with a cryptic caption that further fuelled speculation that Vusi Nova had gotten married.

Somizi and Vusi Nova's video raises questions

The musician has also sparked romance rumours after sharing steamy content featuring prominent South Africans.

Briefly News reported that Vusi Nova and Somizi reignited dating rumours after sharing a steamy video.

The stars who debunked the rumours in the past left fans with questions when their steamy video went viral.

Social media users were convinced there was more to Somizi and Vusi Nova than just friendship.

