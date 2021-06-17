Vusi Nova shows off stunning girlfriend: “Isn’t she lovely”

South African vocalist Vusi Nova recently left fans surprised when he posted a picture of his girlfriend

The singer shared a sweet caption about the stunner and the pair looked great together in the photo

Vusi previously had to squash rumours that he was secretly dating Somizi after the pair became inseparable over the last few months

One thing Vusi Nova does best is confusing the enemy. The musician recently took to social media to show off his stunning girlfriend. He posed with the young lady and captioned the pic:

“Isn’t she lovely? Isn’t she wonderful?”

Now under normal circumstances, this would not be newsworthy, however Vusi has been Rumoured to be dating Somizi for the longest time.

The pair were inseparable over the last few months and Somizi even admitted that they were kissing buddies.

But it seems Vusi is a taken man and happily in a relationship with this gorgeous lady. Check out some of the comments:

@thembie70 said:

"She's pretty."

@dudumpandla said:

"Oh yes she's lovely and beautiful."

@laurantsho said:

"Absolutely gorgeous."

Vusi clarifies his relationship with Somizi

As previously mentioned, Vusi has been making headlines because of his close friendship with Somizi. Briefly News learned that Vusi clarified their relationship by saying:

“I have known Somizi for 16 years. I met him before I even got into the music industry. He’s so real and supportive.”

He continued:

“Somizi is one of those genuine people that believes that if you have a dream, no matter how big, you can work towards it and achieve it. His success has been motivation for me to believe this is possible. Somizi is living proof that reaching your dreams is possible.”

Vusi re-affirmed that he was not dating Somizi.

“We have mutual respect for each other and we trust each other a lot.”

