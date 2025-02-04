Vusi Nova's alleged ex-lover, controversial businessman Joseph 'Joe' Safra, has reportedly died, though his cause of death remains undisclosed

Safra, known for fraudulent schemes, falsely claimed to be the heir of Brazilian billionaire Joseph Safra and was previously arrested alongside Vusi Nova in 2014, though the singer was later released

Vusi Nova's dating history includes rumoured relationships with Somizi Mhlongo and a past romance with Tumi, whom he frequently showcased on social media

Award-winning South African singer and media personality Vusi Nova is making headlines following the death of his alleged ex-lover, Joseph 'Joe' Safra.

Vusi Nova’s alleged ex-lover, Joseph ‘Joe’ Safra has passed away. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Vusi Nova's conman ex-lover dies

Controversial businessman Joseph Safra has reportedly died, but his cause of death has not been announced to the public. Sources close to the notorious businessman confirmed the news of his death to ZiMoja.

Joseph Safra made headlines for his illegal dealings and deceiving high-profile celebrities and business executives by claiming to be the heir of Brazilian billionaire Joseph Safra. Safra reportedly operated a bogus employment scam where he promised to give people jobs with high salaries.

According to the report, the late businessman was allegedly romantically linked to Ndikuthandile singer Vusi Nova. The singer was reportedly listed as one of the directors at Safra's company. Vusi Nova and his alleged lover were both arrested in 2014, but the singer was later released due to lack of evidence.

A look inside Vusi Nova's dating history

Vusi Nova has been rumoured to be dating several celebrities. The singer made headlines when he was spotted getting cosy with his friend Somizi Mhlongo. The two also sparked dating rumours when they took a vacation together.

However, Vusi and Somizi have never confirmed any dating allegations. The singer also dated Tumi. He used to plaster his social media pages with stunning images of his girlfriend.

Vusi Nova debunks news of his death

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that singer Vusi Nova became one of the celebrities who have had fake news published about them.

The singer and reality TV star Vusi Nova made headlines once again after some fake tabloids spread lies about the star's "death."

