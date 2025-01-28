Somizi Mhlongo was vacationing in Cape Town with his friends and they went on a boat ride and enjoyed bubbles

While there, Mhlongo posted a video of him showing off his green Lamborghini car, sparking a debate online

South Africans cracked jokes about the taxman from the South African Revenue Service (SARS) and how he was not afraid of them

Somizi took his green Lamborghini for a spin in Cape Town. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Former Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo went on vacation in Cape Town. While there, he enjoyed a taste of the high life and showed off just how expensive his lifestyle is.

Somizi Mhlongo takes green Lambo for a spin

Mzansi's most flamboyant entertainer Somizi Mhlongo had the time of his life in the beautiful Mother City. He and his friends went on fancy boat rides and they enjoyed an endless supply of bubbles.

However, it was Mhlongo's video where he and a friend drove off in a sleek green Lamborghini car, and had tongues wagging.

X user @DonaldMakhasane joked and said Somizi is not spooked by SARS like his peers are. Check out the X video below:

Mzansi cracks jokes about Somizi and friends

Many peeps joked about wanting the taxman to come knocking on Somizi's door. Others shared screenshots of headlines where SARS allegedly seized Somizi's furniture as he apparently owed R3.5 million.

@ItuTudu asked and came through with receipts:

"You mean you don't know Sars once visited him?"

@Gatsheni_04 asked:

"What does he do for living?"

@Xoli_khanyile said:

"Only in in 2014 SARS did indeed pay him a visit."

@nduee said:

"Only Somizi is living his best life in Cape Town and not bothered by anything."

Somizi's alleged boyfriend responds to dating rumours

In a previous report from Briefly News, Somizi Mhlongo was rumoured to be dating Zimbabwean businessman, Mudiwa Hood. But their romance was allegedly said to be on the down-low.

The men were seen together in several photos and had peeps wondering if they were an item or not. A very angry Hood finally addressed the rumours on social media, but some peeps are still sceptical.

