Vusi Nova is a renowned South African Afro-soul singer who has blown his fans away through the soul and passion he puts into his music. However, he has kept fans guessing and wondering about his sexual orientation. We are left wondering, Is Vusi Nova gay?

Renowned as an Afro-soul singer, Vusi Nova continues to touch the entertainment industry.

Source: Instagram

Mr Nongxa is a very passionate man, especially where his talent is concerned. Vusi knew his purpose since he was a little boy. This sometimes made him feel awkward amongst his peers while growing up, but his uniqueness turned to greatness.

Vusi Nova's profiles and bio

Full name Vusimuzi Nongxa Stage name Vusi Nova Born September 24, 1984 Age 37 Height 5'6 Place of birth New Brighton, Port Elizabeth Country of birth South Africa Parents Mr and Mrs Nova Sibling Sisa Hewana Marital status Single Gender Male Occupation Afro-soul Singer Album Manyan-Nyan Famous for Exquisite music Networth $500,000-$1,000,000

Vusi Nova's life and family

Vusi Nova's age as of 2022 is 37 years old; he was born and raised in New Brighton, Port Elizabeth. Unfortunately, his mother passed away in 2005.

Vusi Nova's real name is Vusimuzi Nongxa. Though not much is known about Vusi's personal life, we do, however, know he has a brother. Nova's brother happens to be a famous actor called Sisa Hewana. He is popular because of his role in Isidingo, where he plays the character of Skhumbuzo.

What does Vusi Nova do for a living?

Vusi told the Citizen newspaper in 2018 that he already knew who he was from a very young age; therefore, going to school was just a formality.

For some reason, other kids would laugh, and that didn't feel good because being different was scary as a child. But growing up, I realised music was my calling. I feel God put me on earth to make music, and I'm okay with that. I understand my purpose in life.

Vusi Nova's albums and songs

Over the past decade, Nongxa has recorded several songs and albums. His first album, Ndimfumene, was released in 2009. Walk into the Light was debuted in 2013, and Did it for Love was released later in 2016.

His albums started him off in the music industry; however, his fame skyrocketed after his 3rd studio album Nanini Na. The album won four awards and was certified platinum in South Africa.

He then did a rendition of Etta James' I'd Rather Go Blind. Again, he did a spectacular job hitting all the right notes that the cover is almost at 250k views on YouTube alone. This rendition was very special to him that he dedicated it to his late mother.

He released his first studio album in 2009.

Source: Instagram

Vusi's discography

A list of some of Vusi's hit songs:

INTLIZIYO

Thandiwe

Zungandithembi

Ndikuthandile

As'phelelanga

Vusi Nova's net worth

The famous musician has had a thrilling career from which he has received two prestigious awards. Vusi's net worth is estimated to lie between $500,000 and $1,000,000.

Is Vusi Nova gay?

Vusi's love life is full of controversies, with many of his fans wondering what his sexual orientation is. Many have believed for years that the South African artist is gay.

Rumours about his orientation date back to 2009, when he released his first album. He just brushed off the rumours. However, the rumours gained momentum in 2014 when a satirical news website published pictures of him with another man. They claimed that the man was his boyfriend.

Mr Nongxa did not pay much attention to the claims; however, that did not stop the rumours from persisting and taking a life of their own.

From that point, he vowed to keep his relationships under the radar and away from prying eyes. He has accepted that his sexuality will always be a matter of contention and will not address those rumours further.

Vusi Nova's love life has been a matter of controversy since 2009.

Source: Instagram

Is Vusi Nova married?

Vusimuzi was rumoured to be planning a large gay wedding in 2014 with Joseph Saphra. However, in 2016, he spoke up and stated that he was not married. Around the same time, he stated that he had a special lady in his life.

There are people who think that we are dating. She is a very good friend of mine. I've known her for a very long time, she's been instrumental in my very first album because she introduced me to my producer.

Who is Vusi Nova's girlfriend?

Vusi has been linked to singer Kelly Khumalo after speaking about his relationship status during an exclusive interview in 2018. He, however, denied the rumours.

In 2020, he posted a picture on Twitter with an unidentified woman. He captioned the image I got you. This led many to believe that he was heterosexual.

Vusi Nova's controversies

To say Vusi has been through a lot in life would be an understatement. In 2017, Vusi was kidnapped. According to News 24, he was hijacked outside his Johannesburg home by four armed men.

One hour later, the hijackers dropped him off at a road where he phoned someone saying he was alive. He rushed to a police station to report the case.

If that is not all, he was arrested for fraud and money laundering accusations in 2018. Later that year, he was accused of stealing his single hit, As'phelelanga.

Aside from all the scandals attached to his name and controversies surrounding his love life, Vusi Nova remains a beacon of hope for his fans. Is Vusi Nova gay? Despite the rumours, he is heterosexual.

