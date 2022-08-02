Pholoso Mohlala is one of the most controversial actors in the South African movie industry, but this has also consistently helped him to remain in the news for different reasons. He was raised in Pretoria, South Africa. He is known to have played a famously gay character on one of the few television series that promotes the LGBTQ community in the country.

Who is Pholoso Mohlala? Mohlala is not only known for his acting credentials; he is also a renowned businessman in South Africa, majoring in the manufacture of handcrafted and flavoured gins. In addition, he has a trendy fashion sense and is known to have something new to adorn whenever he decides to step outside and party.

Pholoso Mohlala's profile summary and bio

Full name Pholoso Mohlala Gender Male Date of birth Between 1996 and 1997 Age Between 25 and 26 years old as of 2022 Current residence South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Height in feet 5’ 11” Height in centimetres 179 Weight in kilograms 81 Shoe size 7 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Single Partner Rumoured to have had a child with Lindiwe Nhlapho while being linked with an engagement to actor Somizi Children One Profession Actor and businessman Net worth R7 million

Background information

There have been discrepancies on Pholoso Mohlala's place of birth. Some sources reported that the gin maker and actor was born in the United States of America, while a few others allege that he was raised in Pretoria, South Africa.

How old is Pholoso Mohlala?

Pholoso Mohlala's age is uncertain, like his birthplace. At the same time, there is no public information about his parents and siblings.

His education history is also uncertain, although he reportedly graduated from a business school in the country.

Who is Pholoso Mohlala's girlfriend?

The businessman and actor has, at least, two girlfriends because he was reportedly dating Lasizwe Dambuza at some point. Nonetheless, Pholoso Mohlala and Lasizwe's romance was short-lived and has since ended for reasons unknown to the public.

The actor is currently sharing parental responsibilities with Lindiwe Nhlapho. Lindiwe is Pholoso Mohlala's baby mama. The actor announced the baby boy's birth in an Instagram post.

However, Pholoso's relationship has been a topic of discussion on social media since a blogger claimed that he recently got engaged to another celebrity actor, Somizi Mhlongo. This was after Somizi claimed that he had found the perfect match in a person following his recent divorce from Mohale Motaung.

This piece of news suggests that Pholoso is not only gay in the movies but might also be so in reality. But then, Somizi's friends have debunked the rumours, though neither of the main subjects have spoken to confirm or refute the claim.

Career

Pholoso's profile on his yet-to-be verified Instagram page shows that he is not only into role-playing but is also a businessman who makes some revenue from dealing in the manufacturing of alcoholic beverages. Below is a summary of his career endeavours.

As an actor

Pholoso has been acting for some time and has gained popularity for his roles in various movies. But, unfortunately, some of the roles he took up have put him in the bad books of a section of the viewers who see him as a threat to their favourite characters.

One of his most popular roles was as a gay man in Isidingo. His character ran away from home out of the fear of being misunderstood and maltreated after declaring his sexual orientation. Besides his role in Isidingo, the actor has played minor and major roles in television shows like 7De Laan and The Queen.

As an entrepreneur

Pholoso Mohlala's business acumen is not in doubt, as he has successfully started, funded, and maintained a gin-production company. The company, 012 Gin, produces Amber Gin and Dry Gin after it started operations in 2020.

Social media presence

The actor is active on social media and shares some of his personal and work-related experiences on the platform. However, Pholoso Mohlala's Instagram account is private, although he enjoys a followership of over 31,000. Interestingly also, he has a separate Instagram account for his gin-making business with close to 700 followers.

What is Pholoso Mohlala's net worth?

According to Zalebs, he reportedly amassed a fortune of R7 million for himself in less than a decade of professional acting. He also has other business endeavours.

Pholoso Mohlala's house and cars are worth coveting. In fact, he reportedly has an exotic taste in automobiles and is known to be fascinated by the German automobile brand BMW.

Pholoso Mohlala has only been in the entertainment industry for a few years but has already become one of the brightest stars among his colleagues. He has successfully balanced financial wealth with the fame he enjoys, and his knack for business is unquestionable.

