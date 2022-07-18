Who is Ntencane? Biography, age, girlfriend, career, profiles, net worth

Ntencane is a South African musical artist and songwriter who became popular in 2020 for his hit song Wawuthembeni. The talented singer is also known for winning the Ukhozi FM Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka campaign award with his first debut album. He is acknowledged as the second Makandi artiste to win this award, making him one of the best Maskandi artists at the moment.

Ntencane's profile shows that he had a passion for music from childhood, as he spent most of his time singing famous hit songs with his friends. So far, he has collaborated with top artists and is currently making waves in the South African music industry and living a good life.

Ntencane's biography and profile summary

Full name Senzo Ntencane Zondi Stage name Ntencane Gender Male Date of birth 2nd November Age In his 20s Nationality South African Place of birth KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Profession Singer and songwriter Marital status Dating Partner Nombuso Gcabashe Education Phezukomkhono High school Net worth $100,000 - $300,000 Social media accounts Instagram, Facebook

Background information

Ntencane's real name is Senzo Ntencane Zondi. He was born in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, on 2nd November. Although the exact year the singer was born is unknown, Ntencane's age is in his 20s.

The Ukhozi FM Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka campaign award winner attended Phezukomkhono High school in Johannesburg for his high school education. He showcased his love for music to his family and friends and got great support and care from them.

He loves football and is a true fan of Kaizer Chiefs FC. The young artist depicts this in his pictures as he likes being in a Khosi Jersey.

Career

Ntencane's career came to the spotlight with his first debut hit song Wawuthembeni. This song was amongst Makandi fans' favourites of 2020. He later released his first album featuring this song and secured the Ukhozi FM Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka campaign award.

Ntencane's song got more votes than Master KG's Jerusalem, which came out second, and other songs like Dankie's Mr Deejay and Forever. Since he shot into the limelight, the upcoming artist has not relented in his music career; he has released other albums and numerous songs. Among Ntencane's albums are:

Uboya Enkomeni (2019)

(2019) Incane Lembobo (2021)

(2021) Ngivunywe Usathane (2021)

Apart from his award-winning Wawuthembeni, other songs that the artist has released include the following:

Bayangi sabawela

uThando Lwethu

Nguyen lo

Ukube Ngangozi

Sekuyezueia

Ukubonga Kwami

Wabulalo Umuzi

Who is Ntencane's girlfriend?

The upcoming artist is currently in a relationship with upcoming singer Nombuso Gcabashe, also known as Miss Level. But then, the Maskandi star reportedly has two other women in his life: Nomfundo, also known as Queen Molly Shezi, an afro-pop singer, and Mandisa Nxumalo, his manager.

As published on iReport South Africa News, Nombuso Gcabashe is already carrying his baby. At some point, Tha Simelane, a MaMkhize star, once confessed his emotional feelings for the upcoming star because he is hot. But then, when Simelane was asked about his relationship, he said:

Everything can wait. I really love Ntencane. I developed these feelings when lockdown began I chat to him a lot on Instagram.

But unfortunately, while the upcoming artist noted that he could not stop the MaMkhize star "from doing their rights," he does not have to develop the same feelings.

Net worth

According to the ThecityCeleb website, Ntencane's net worth is between $100,000 and $300,000. He has earned this much from his music career.

Ntencane is an upcoming artist who has made a name within the short period he stepped into the entertainment industry, thanks to the award he won. He is doing his best to win more fans over and become one of the renowned artists in the country and beyond.

