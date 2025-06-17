Popular businesswoman Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mpisane made a stylish appearance at a basketball game recently

The reality TV star attended the Basketball Africa League (BAL) finals at the SunBet Arena Times Square in Pretoria on Saturday, 14 June

Fans of the former Royals AM soccer club took to her Instagram account this week to react to her posts

MamKhize appears at BAL basketball game. Image: Kwa_Mamkhize

Former Uzalo actress Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize had social media buzzing over the weekend when she turned up at a basketball game dressed in fur.

The former Royal AM Club owner, who made headlines when she was contacted by sars made an appearance at the Basketball Africa League (BAL) at the SunBet Arena, Pretoria on Saturday, 14 June.

"This is what freedom looks like. Women showing up in spaces they were never expected to be. We are the continuation of the fight."

South Africans react to MaMkhize's post

Actress Dawn Thandeka King said:

"Me, I love you."

RileyCaesarWorldwide wrote:

"The comeback is personal! Keep slaying Queen."

SineMashange replied:

"Good to see you happy mama."

Buddastandadf wrote:

"Andile is having fun as the mascot."

The businesswoman also shared photos of herself at the game this past weekend and captioned the Instagram post:

"Grateful to witness African excellence in action. Thank you @thebal, we’re only getting started. #BAL2025 #MyWorldMyRules #KwaMamkhize," she wrote.

PrettyboySphelele reacted to her post and said:

"I love you, Mama. Keep going and fly as long as you can shine.'

Kgolodaguru_exp wrote:

"Keep shining. Keep fighting the good fight."

Miroskuluuver replied:

"Oh, so you finally paid Sars and now you are back with season 2."

ZakheleMtshali88 said:

"You a true definition of a boss lady. They will never end you."

MaMkhize mum about sars

Kaya 959 reports that the businesswoman's appearance at the basketball game was her first public appearance since her legal and financial woes from her outstanding R40 million tax debt owed to the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

Sars reportedly raided MaMkhize's multiple properties and luxury cars in Durban and Johannesburg, worth over R100 million.

The reality TV star's soccer club Royal AM was also was auctioned off and expelled from the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

The author and actress reportedly broke her silence by stating on her social media that her side of the story doesn’t matter anymore.

“Life happened, it hurt, I healed. But most importantly, I learned who deserves a seat at my table and who will never sit again,” she said.

The businesswoman was at BAL basketball game this weekend. Images: KwaMamkhize

