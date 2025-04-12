Shauwn Mkhize Reacts to Royal AM Expulsion From Premier Soccer League, Video

Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize has responded after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) board of governors has voted to terminate Royal AM's membership

Despite MaMkhize's last-minute appeal to prevent the expulsion, the board members voted in favor of removing Royal AM from the league

Netizens shared their thoughts after the Royal AM's owner shared a new video for the first time since the announcement on social media

Royal AM owner Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize has reacted after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) board of governors decided to terminate her club's membership.

Mhkize made a last-minute effort to appeal for Royal AM's membership not to be terminated, but the PSL board members voted in favour of her club's expulsion.

The board members also voted in favour of expunging Royal AM's points. This will alter Royal AM's standing on the Betway Premiership table, with the MaMkhize's side already playing 11 matches so far this season before her issues started with the SA Revenue Service.

Shauwn Mkhize cheers for her team during the Premier Soccer League(PSL) game between Cape Town City and Royal AM in 2022. Photo: Rodger Bosch.

Source: Getty Images

MaMkhize reacts to Royal AM expulsion from PSL

With the ongoing issues, MaMkhize took to her official page on Instagram to react to the situation by sharing a video of her working which shows she's moved on.

The Royal AM's owner also left a message as the caption of the post on social media.

"It is what it is “FOR NOW “……🤔🤔⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ #my-world-my-rules #kwamamkhize," she captioned the video she shared online.

The video shared by the Royal AM owner sparked different reactions from her fans and followers in the comment section.

Fans react as MaMkhize breaks silence over Royal AM expulsion from PSL

rachel_shikalange said:

"One thing I know you coming back stronger and stronger its in your DNA to win👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️"

Palesa Mokotso reacted:

"If you have been at the top, you get to be dismantled one thing for sure you will go back there with so much ease because you know ways and straggles of being at the top. Just here watching you do what you do best. Sebenza Nana 🙌"

smomondia_goldi_bone wrote:

"Mother of the nation 🔥🔥🔥🔥she that can not be defeated ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

mo_judah commented:

"My inspiration! May the lord restore everything ❤️❤️"

Kwazikwakhe Cele added:

"Stay strong Khabazela… you will bounce back ❤️🙌🙌🙌."

Bongiwe MotheroftheNation Ncube shared:

"We Love you Queen of the Nations. Uzobuya back stronger than before ❤️"

Lerumo Ngatane said:

"Back to the hustle mamas😊✨🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽let them hate while u make those coins again 💰"

sbutsaka implied:

"Look at some comments, how can you celebrate I down fall yomunye umuntu hay man, show unity and love Africans haybooo😢 indeed you will rise again👏"

Gaone Kyla Mmutsiemang wrote:

"I hope the camera’s are rolling so that you give us the fans your reality whilst still securing that bag! ❤️."

