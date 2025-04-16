Former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Philile Nzama is trending on social media over an outfit she wore during an event in KwaZulu-Natal

Philile Nzama shared a photo of herself and Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva in a dress that left little to the imagination

Netizens flooded the comments with mixed opinions, with some dragging Philile for wearing a see-through dress

Philile Nzama was dragged for leaving little to the imagination in a photo with Sweet Guluva. Image: phili_nzama, sweet_guluva

Source: Instagram

Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 contestant Philile Nzama is trending on social media for all the wrong reasons. Philile Nzama was criticised on social media for her dressing in a picture with Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva at an event.

Philile Nzama bares everything in new photo

On Monday, 14 April, Philile Nzama took to her social media to update her followers about her weekend in KwaZulu-Natal. The aspiring model attended an event hosted by the award-winning radio station Umlazi FM. During the event, Philile Nzama took pictures with Sweet Guluva and others. She shared one of the pictures on X with the caption:

“My weekend in KwaZulu-Natal ❤️”

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In the picture, Philile Nzama wore a stunning black floor-length gown with a high vent on one side. The dress was see-through around her chest area, leaving little to the imagination.

See the picture here.

Netizens react to Philile Nzama's picture

In the comments, netizens called Philile Nzama for baring it all in public. Some defended the reality TV star, arguing that she’s free to dress however she feels like.

Here are some of the reactions:

@T_canFrost remarked:

“You people really hate clothes, and it’s disgusting.”

@Bathobele__101 asked:

“Was it on purpose that you wore a see-through shirt???”

@NomzamoMthemb13 argued:

“One thing about men, they are the ones complaining about our bodies while we never complain about theirs. I wonder who gave them that entitlement? 🤔 Your body, your rules wena Rihanna🔥❤️”

@SbuMohale said:

“Women are making things worse with the way they're dressing, hey. This is becoming so normal. 🙆🏾‍♂️”

@LeoL66008 queried:

"Why did you think this outfit was a great choice? Answer for 15 marks."

@PreciousShange observed:

“The dress is inappropriate for the occasion, but everyone looks good 👌🏽”

@LindaNcube16 asked:

"Isn't this too much, my sister?"

@TruHarakujuBabe said:

“At this point, we can't even defend our own gender, yaz. It's getting weirder and weirder. 💔 I know for a fact that she wasn't completely comfortable. She made a choice and had to deal with the effects the whole day. Yoh! Une sbindi!”

Netizens slammed Philile Nzama for her see-through outfit. Image: sweet_guluva, phili_nzama

Source: Instagram

Sweet Guluva bags another deal

Meanwhile, Sweet Guluva continues to bag deals left, right and centre. Briefly News reported that the reality TV star recently landed a sponsorship deal with a local clothing label.

Before securing the brand deal, Sweet Guluva got a major boost to his brand after he was gifted a Hyundai Staria, worth a reported R1.2 million.

The beloved Season 5 winner and his fellow top 5 contestants were named the new brand ambassadors for Mzansi Magic.

Source: Briefly News