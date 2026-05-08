FlySafair left some South Africans disappointed with their flight ticket sales, which turned out to cost more than expected

The South African airline hyped its annual flight ticket sales, but it all came with a twist that some customers did not appreciate

FlySafair's response following social media backlash about the questionable flight ticket sales

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Social media was ablaze as people were excited to buy extremely cheap flight tickets by FlySafair. The airline is known for its annual flight ticket sales to celebrate the airline's birthday with incredibly low prices.

FlySafair responded to outrage over extra charges on R12 flight ticket sales. Image: FlySafair

Source: Facebook

On 6 May 2025, FlySafair took to social media, and they addressed the outrage over their R12 flight tickets. South Africans were also divided after FlySafair made a tongue-in-cheek response to their customers' complaints.

In a post on TikTok, FlySafair explained that their R12 flight ticket came with some caveats. The mocked people, using an audio highlighting that their customers were not listening to the conditions of the birthday ticket sale. It turned out that the customer still had to pay for fuel and taxes, and one person paid more than R4,000. Watch the video that the airline shared regarding the situation:

South Africa divided over FlySafair

Many people felt that the airline's attempt at being humorous on social media did not land. There were reports that many of FlySafair 's tickets for R12 remained and sold. Read the comments below:

South Africans split over FlySAfair's response to R12 ticket sales extra charges. Image: FlySafair

Source: Facebook

Nomthi_Mom_of_3 said:

"😅😂😅🤣😅😂You are naughty 😂😅🤣but you did say there would be fuel surcharge and taxes 😂"

fatsonamountain 🇿🇦 wrote:

"🤣🤣🤣 No but for real. When I saw the socials, I decided I'm not going to queue. I will forever be grateful that I did land the R8 tickets way back, haha."

MomLife commented:

"I paid R4584.50 for a return flight that was R5828 yesterday. That's not 30% but a discount nonetheless 🤷🏻‍♀️"

Tshiamo M. wrote:

"I’m so confused as to what the goal is with these TikToks. Like, in your status meetings (assuming you guys have them) what was the conversation that was had and what was the expected outcome?"

MrLuckyLooks added:

I got in and went out as fast as I could when I saw the other prices added on😳. This year was a disappointment, to be honest 😕

ylan pretorius said:

"Mmmm, what a sale, I wasted so much time in the queue for it not to be 12 rand."

Kamo Phalane added:

"[Sticker] Tjoo 😭😭😭the joke did not land well 😂just like you 😉"

FlySafair leaks private info of those who joined R12 ticket sale

Briefly News previously reported that FlySafair's much-anticipated R12 birthday ticket sale on 6 May 2026 turned into a data privacy headache. This was after the airline accidentally exposed the personal information of customers taking part. @mybroadband shared the story on X the same day, stating:

MyBroadband notified FlySafair as soon as it became aware of the issue, and the airline's team worked to take the API down. From the time the sale opened at 9:00 am until the chat board went offline, the data was exposed for one hour and 39 minutes.

People on X had strong opinions and shared them on the X page @mybroadband:

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News