Congratulations are in order for Zodwa Wabantu and her bae, Ricardo, as they celebrate a big milestone in their relationship

The socialite and dancer is head over heels in love with her ben 10, and she has shared a few snaps on Instagram to prove it

While Zodwa has always made her relationships public, from dating Ntobeko and Vusi, it seems like she wants to be low-key with Ricardo

Reality TV star Zodwa Wabantu has taken to social media to celebrate two years anniversary with her boyfriend Ricardo Olefile Mpudi. The pair made their relationship public when they first kicked it off, but they haven't been as public lately.

Zodwa posted a cute snap on Instagram with a caption that reads:

"Merry Christmas, from us to you. 2 years, we lock the house and go clubbing. Public, fame shouldn't be hard."

Ricardo has also posted a few beautiful snaps of him and Zodwa on Instagram this year. In one post, he wrote:

"You’re the closest to heaven, that I’ll ever be."

In the comments section, many people admired the couple's relationship and some wished them all the best for the future. @coachmabalane said:

"This is the first man of zodwa that i love and like for her keep it up or jy gaan met my deal neh."

Zodwa Wabantu, @zodwalibram, also responded saying:

"@ricardo__cpt ❤️❤️❤️ I love you ❤️ You are my Heaven sweetheart ❤️"

@iyke5209 wrote:

"U deserve some Accolades Darling Cheeeeeeeeeeeee❤️❤️"

