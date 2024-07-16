A woman shared a before-and-after video showcasing how she changed after getting into a relationship with her man

She showed herself posing in front of a VW Polo to a pregnant woman stepping out into a Mercedes-Benz

The video went viral, with many viewers expressing admiration for her glow-up and expressing desire for similar transformations

A woman amazed netizens with how her life upgraded after getting into a relationship with her man. Image: @jamaican_dime

A young woman left many social media users in awe after sharing a video showing the girl she was when she met her man versus the woman he turned her into.

Woman shows relationship glow-up

A video by @jamaican_dime shows the woman posing in front of a VW Polo wearing a white shirt and jeans before transitioning to a second clip showing her flaunting her pregnant belly as she graciously enters a luxurious Mercedes-Benz SUV.

This queen upgraded her car and her lifestyle and became a mommy – thanks to her man.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to woman’s video

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were inspired and captivated by @jamaican_dime’s glow-up. Others even expressed a desire to follow in her footsteps as she was living their dream.

Mnguni S'thelo commented:

“From VW polo to Mercedes-Benzes you better keep that man.”

iwantpeas0 replied:

“I’ll do this one day with my girl.”

Nicky wrote:

“Madam, you are driving my dream car .”

dumsilenkuna said:

“Ok, am currently driving the same polo…1+1 .”

Siniketiwe| YOUTUBER replied:

“How does it feel living my dream❤️.”

Oneeeeeee.S said:

“Ok, I have a white long shirt and blue jeansclose enough.”

chantyy❤️ said:

“Okay, step one, drive a Polo taking notes saar na.”

Pregnant woman receives a Mercedes push present from husband

In another story, Briefly News reported that a highly pregnant woman got the surprise of their life from her adoring husband.

A now viral TikTok video by Ndorh Mkhungo (@ndorh.m) captured the precious moment she was gifted in a new Mercedes then by who has been as a push gift from her.

The woman was left in awe and tears after the car was revealed and unveiled to her before taking a moment to pose with her new German ride while sporting her baby bump.

