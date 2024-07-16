"Keep That Man": Woman Shows How She Went From Being Polo Driver to Driving Mercedes and Pregnant
- A woman shared a before-and-after video showcasing how she changed after getting into a relationship with her man
- She showed herself posing in front of a VW Polo to a pregnant woman stepping out into a Mercedes-Benz
- The video went viral, with many viewers expressing admiration for her glow-up and expressing desire for similar transformations
A young woman left many social media users in awe after sharing a video showing the girl she was when she met her man versus the woman he turned her into.
Woman shows relationship glow-up
A video by @jamaican_dime shows the woman posing in front of a VW Polo wearing a white shirt and jeans before transitioning to a second clip showing her flaunting her pregnant belly as she graciously enters a luxurious Mercedes-Benz SUV.
This queen upgraded her car and her lifestyle and became a mommy – thanks to her man.
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to woman’s video
The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were inspired and captivated by @jamaican_dime’s glow-up. Others even expressed a desire to follow in her footsteps as she was living their dream.
Mnguni S'thelo commented:
“From VW polo to Mercedes-Benzes you better keep that man.”
iwantpeas0 replied:
“I’ll do this one day with my girl.”
Nicky wrote:
“Madam, you are driving my dream car .”
dumsilenkuna said:
“Ok, am currently driving the same polo…1+1 .”
Siniketiwe| YOUTUBER replied:
“How does it feel living my dream❤️.”
Oneeeeeee.S said:
“Ok, I have a white long shirt and blue jeansclose enough.”
chantyy❤️ said:
“Okay, step one, drive a Polo taking notes saar na.”
