A young woman from Johannesburg shared a TikTok video of her newly furnished living room

She purchased a coffee table from Mr Price Home and a rug from another store mentioned in the video

The post received positive comments from other TikTok users with many asking about the new pieces

A woman was excited to share the progress of furnishing her living room. Image: @aluwaniratshiungo

A young Johannesburg woman took to social media to share her excitement of furnishing her home.

Woman shows off new Mr Price Home table

User @aluwaniratshiungo posted a TikTok video showing the progress of her living room after buying a coffee table from Mr Price Home and a stylish rug from a store she was plugged on from TikTok.

The video shows @aluwaniratshiungo unboxing and assembling the round and black coffee table before proceeding to show her new neutral-coloured rug. @aluwaniratshiungo placed the items neatly in her living room which already had a grey couch and decorative plants.

Mzansi in love with woman’s living room

Many netizens were pleased with the young woman’s furniture and responded with positive comments and questions.

lebom004 was in love with the rug:

“This is the rug that I want I think it’s R2900.”

Trisha‍ commented:

“The way I want a coffee ya me This might be my option . Looks very nice and simple.”

General asked about the able:

“How much is the coffee table?”

Kelesitse | CONTENT CREATOR asked about the price of the rug:

“I love the rug you chose. It is coming together very well. If I may ask, how much was the rug?”

Hope commented:

“Love your content.”

