A South African woman, Ndorh Mkhungo, received a Mercedes-Benz from her husband as a push present

The emotional moment of her discovering the car was captured on TikTok and went viral

A relationship expert, Shelley Lewin, told Briefly News that pregnancy is a great time for couples to celebrate and plan towards building a future together

Netizens showered the couple with congratulations and praise for the husband's generosity

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman was in tears after being surprised with push present from her hubby. Image: @ndorh.m

Source: TikTok

A highly pregnant woman got the surprise of their life from her adoring husband.

Husband buys wife a Merc as a push present

A now viral TikTok video by Ndorh Mkhungo (@ndorh.m) captured the precious moment she was gifted in a new Mercedes then by who has been as a push gift from her.

The woman was left in awe and tears after the car was revealed and unveiled to her before taking a moment to pose with her new German ride while sporting her baby bump.

"Baby push present Oooh God has been so good. Thank you Ngxabi ❤️ ," the post was captioned.

Relationship expert encourages couples to celebrate pregnancy

A push gift is an incredible way to celebrate a pregnancy in a relationship, for those who can afford to.

According to Shelley Lewin, the founder of The Relationship Architect, pregnancy is a blessing in a marriage worth celebrating.

Speaking to Brielfy News, Shelly said that the experience of pregnancy can deepen a couple's emotional connection as the focus often shifts a couple towards building a future together.

"Pregnancy is an opportunity for couples to function as a team, facing the changes and uncertainties as partners. It is a wonderful preparation for the transition to parenthood.

"Couples also get to celebrate pregnancy milestones together, fostering a sense of unity and excitement as they create positive memories during this transformative period," Shelley shared.

Mzansi gushes at wife's luck

The comments section was abuzz with love and heartfelt comments, congratulating Ndorh on her new Mercedes ride and for having an attentive and generous husband.

Khanyisa Nqilo commented:

"Lapho awuka phushi (That time you haven't even pushed yet)."

Samke said:

"Zine nhlanhla ezinye ingane. Congrats girl (Some people are really lucky)."

Sindisiwe Yonga commented:

"Uphushe kahle mama yezwa (Push well mama)congrats."

Sindi_mahebz1 said:

"Amandla abantu awafani nkosi yami (People's efforts aren't the same)."

aneh replied:

"Makoti wakithi. Syabonga Ngxabi (Our wife. Thank you Ngxabi)."

Phiwe commented:

"Abanye abantu the a so lucky shem (Some people are really lucky shame)."

Husband surprises wife with a brand new BMW SUV

In another story, Briefly News reported that one very lucky wife was shocked when her husband surprised her with a new car—not just any car, a German machine!

A video shared on TikTok by @tshepi_the_sales_lady shows the beautiful woman dressed in a cream two-piece suit as she approaches the car dealership before looking absolutely gobsmacked as she sees the car in front of her.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News