From Anaesthetist to Surgeon: Woman Celebrates Career Upgrade, Netizens Happy
Women Empowerment

From Anaesthetist to Surgeon: Woman Celebrates Career Upgrade, Netizens Happy

by  Sinothando Siyolo 2 min read
  • A woman beamed with pride as she got a career upgrade from being an anaesthetist to being appointed to the caesarean section
  • The lady captured herself in her work uniform and showed off the hospital equipment and her offer letter to the new position
  • The online community reacted to the video, with many showering the woman with congratulatory messages and telling her to keep her light shining

A woman celebrated being a surgeon from being an anaesthetist and left Mzansi in a happy mood.
A lady beames with pride over career achievement. Images: @drbuntu_poppy
Source: Instagram

One woman took to her TikTok account to share the great news of moving from one position to a higher one in her career.

In a TikTok video she uploaded, @buntupoppy captured herself in her work uniform. She celebrated the move from an anaesthetist to a surgeon. An anaesthetist is a doctor that gives anaesthetics for surgical, medical, and psychiatric procedures. They facilitate pain-free childbirth, resuscitate acutely unwell patients.

The TikTok user showed off the hospital equipment along with a letter that let her know that she was being appointed to the caesarean section. The woman was grateful for the achievement.

"From being an anaesthetist to being a surgeon."

Woman celebrate career upgrade

Watch the inspiring TikTok video below:

Netizens celebrated the lady's achievement

The video garnered over 60k views, with many online users showering the lady with congratulatory messages and some encouraging her to keep achieving great things.

@Kaybeesmom commented:

"Wooow ."

@Dr.córtIII celebrated:

"God bless you."

@mdukhumalo00 was happy:

"Well done!! Build that experience and make your name.. Very soon u will boom, lecture and SA will know more about u and your specialty."

@Khuthi2.0 congratulated:

"Sebenzile nono, we need youngest doctors who r ambitious and hard working."

@Azi BPD❤️❤️ joked:

"Tell me you work at a district hospital without telling me you work at a district hospital."

Women show off careers in construction

In another story, Briefly News reported about two ladies who celebrated their careers in construction.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @nhlamulomabasoo, the women can be seen at work wearing their uniforms. They work in the construction industry. One woman is a safety officer, and the other is a civil engineering technician. They motivated those dreaming of being in construction, telling them not to give up, anything is possible.

Source: Briefly News

