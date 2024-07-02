A woman beamed with pride as she got a career upgrade from being an anaesthetist to being appointed to the caesarean section

The lady captured herself in her work uniform and showed off the hospital equipment and her offer letter to the new position

The online community reacted to the video, with many showering the woman with congratulatory messages and telling her to keep her light shining

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A lady beames with pride over career achievement. Images: @drbuntu_poppy

Source: Instagram

One woman took to her TikTok account to share the great news of moving from one position to a higher one in her career.

In a TikTok video she uploaded, @buntupoppy captured herself in her work uniform. She celebrated the move from an anaesthetist to a surgeon. An anaesthetist is a doctor that gives anaesthetics for surgical, medical, and psychiatric procedures. They facilitate pain-free childbirth, resuscitate acutely unwell patients.

The TikTok user showed off the hospital equipment along with a letter that let her know that she was being appointed to the caesarean section. The woman was grateful for the achievement.

"From being an anaesthetist to being a surgeon."

Woman celebrate career upgrade

Watch the inspiring TikTok video below:

Netizens celebrated the lady's achievement

The video garnered over 60k views, with many online users showering the lady with congratulatory messages and some encouraging her to keep achieving great things.

@Kaybeesmom commented:

"Wooow ."

@Dr.córtIII celebrated:

"God bless you."

@mdukhumalo00 was happy:

"Well done!! Build that experience and make your name.. Very soon u will boom, lecture and SA will know more about u and your specialty."

@Khuthi2.0 congratulated:

"Sebenzile nono, we need youngest doctors who r ambitious and hard working."

@Azi BPD❤️❤️ joked:

"Tell me you work at a district hospital without telling me you work at a district hospital."

Women show off careers in construction

In another story, Briefly News reported about two ladies who celebrated their careers in construction.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @nhlamulomabasoo, the women can be seen at work wearing their uniforms. They work in the construction industry. One woman is a safety officer, and the other is a civil engineering technician. They motivated those dreaming of being in construction, telling them not to give up, anything is possible.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News