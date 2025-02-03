“House to Home”: Gauteng Woman Shares Insight Into House Journey
- A woman in Gauteng showed TikTok users the progress of turning her spacious house into a home
- Many things were installed, including aluminium doors and windows and tiles that were added to the bathroom
- Members of the online community loved the home improvements and shared their thoughts in the comment section
Transforming a house into the home of one's dreams takes commitment and passion. This is what one woman displayed when she shared a glimpse of her inspiring home improvements.
Stunning home renovations
A Gauteng woman named Lindiwe Diutlwileng uploaded a video on TikTok showing the journey of transforming her house into a modern space in a series she titled "House to Home."
Lindiwe had aluminium doors and windows installed, improved her ceiling, bought a geyser, and purchased tiles for a bathroom, which she showed a man installing.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi loves woman's home
A few local members of the online community headed to the comment section with compliments about what they had seen in Lindiwe's video.
@lungamadeit wrote to the homeowner:
"The tile guy did a great job. It will be easy to clean with such spacing."
@aubreylebolebogang also stated:
"I agree with your husband that the tile spacing is too big."
@thembitshepi applauded Lindiwe, writing:
"You have made great progress. Well done."
@prettymashiloane3 shared in the comment section:
"As an interior design graduate, this vlog just excites me. Your house is going be beautiful, sis."
@deekays.asmr asked with humour:
"Wow, this house. Do you allow visitors?"
Lindiwe replied with a laugh:
"Listen, everyone is welcome."
An inspired @laz1124 commented:
"Following in your footsteps and learning from you."
3 Other stories about home improvements
- In another story, Briefly News reported about a 19-year-old who shared that his side hustle helped transform his family home for his blind mother.
- A woman in KwaZulu-Natal shared that she planned to make home improvements to the massive piece of land she bought for R5 000.
- A creative woman showed the DIY process of transforming her simple kitchen into a gorgeous, aesthetically pleasing space using material she bought from a local store.
Source: Briefly News
