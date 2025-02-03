“House to Home”: Gauteng Woman Shares Insight Into House Journey

A woman in Gauteng showed TikTok users the progress of turning her spacious house into a home

Transforming a house into the home of one's dreams takes commitment and passion. This is what one woman displayed when she shared a glimpse of her inspiring home improvements.

Stunning home renovations

A Gauteng woman named Lindiwe Diutlwileng uploaded a video on TikTok showing the journey of transforming her house into a modern space in a series she titled "House to Home."

Lindiwe had aluminium doors and windows installed, improved her ceiling, bought a geyser, and purchased tiles for a bathroom, which she showed a man installing.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves woman's home

A few local members of the online community headed to the comment section with compliments about what they had seen in Lindiwe's video.

@lungamadeit wrote to the homeowner:

"The tile guy did a great job. It will be easy to clean with such spacing."

@aubreylebolebogang also stated:

"I agree with your husband that the tile spacing is too big."

@thembitshepi applauded Lindiwe, writing:

"You have made great progress. Well done."

@prettymashiloane3 shared in the comment section:

"As an interior design graduate, this vlog just excites me. Your house is going be beautiful, sis."

@deekays.asmr asked with humour:

"Wow, this house. Do you allow visitors?"

Lindiwe replied with a laugh:

"Listen, everyone is welcome."

An inspired @laz1124 commented:

"Following in your footsteps and learning from you."

