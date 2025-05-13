Tino Chinyani celebrated Mother's Day by paying tribute to his baby mama, actress Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema

On Instagram, Tino shared heartfelt messages and pictures, expressing gratitude for the love and wisdom of the special women in his life

Fans responded with admiration, praising Tino for his role as a loving father and partner, while sending warm wishes to Simz Ngema and their family

South African-based Zimbabwean singer and model Tino Chinyani joined the rest of the world in celebrating the special mothers in his life. The star penned a touching tribute to his baby mama, actress Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema.

Tino Chinyani's Mother's Day post for Simz Ngema warmed Mzansi's heart. Image: @tino_chinyani and @simzngema

Source: Instagram

Tino Chinyani celebrates Simz Ngema

Sunday, 11 May 2025, was Mother's Day, and people celebrated their mothers and mother figures on the special day. Model Tino Chinyani joined stars like Minnie Dlamini, who penned an emotional message getting real about motherhood and missing her late brother. YouTuber, Lasizwe, also remembered his late mother on Mother's Day.

Taking to his Instagram page, Tino Chinyani shared several pictures and videos appreciating Simz Ngema whom he shares two sons with and other special women in his life. He captioned the post:

"To the angels in human form we call Mother, today we take time out to celebrate you for the Love, patience, kindness, wisdom & joy you share with us.

"Words don’t even begin to describe how grateful I am to be a child of Love & to be surrounded by Love in abundance. To all of you, who truly are the heart of the family, we say may God continually grace you with good health so you may see your Love manifest in those you care for. ❤️♾️✨"

Fans react to Tino Chinyani's sweet post

Social media users flooded the star's page with heartfelt reactions. Many commended him for being an amazing father and partner to Simz Ngema.

@fdnmafie said:

"You deserve all this and you are blessed brother 🙏🏽🤗🤗🤗🤗Happy Mother’s Day to yours🔥"

@letsoalocynthia commented:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️So beautiful. Happy Mother's Day to your queen ❤️"

@pamela_mtanga wrote:

"F2 is so beautiful! Look at him cheering on mommy!"

@sarah_kgadi_aphane added:

"Frame 4 shows how daddy cares for mommy. Tiyani is copying it😍"

ay.9144 commented:

"You have a beautiful family there, brother 🙌❤️🔥🔥Happy Mother's Day to all of them.. They are all beautiful 🔥🔥🔥"

@afrosue01 noted:

"Brother is over the moon to see his sister for the first time👌🏾👌🏾so cuuute."

Tino Chinyani penned a touching message for Simz Ngema on Mother's Day. Image: @tino_chinyani

Source: Instagram

Inside Khanyisa Jaceni's baby shower

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that having recently dropped the news about her pregnancy, Khanyisa Jaceni is almost ready to pop and just shared pictures from her baby shower.

Khanyisa Jaceni recently gave fans and followers a quick look inside her baby shower. The Amapiano star and content creator last shared the news of her pregnancy in April 2025 and even revealed the baby's gender - it's a boy! Khanyisa shared a hilarious remake of Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly's pregnancy announcement and had fans buzzing over the wonderful yet unexpected news.

