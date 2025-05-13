Khanyisa Jaceni finally shared the behind-the-scenes from her lovely baby shower

The singer was surrounded by her loved ones, all smiles, while celebrating her new journey

Congratulations and Mother's Day wishes flooded her comments section as followers and supporters gushed over her

Khanyisa Jaceni looked radiant at her baby shower. Images: am_khanyi95

Source: Instagram

Having recently dropped the news about her pregnancy, Khanyisa Jaceni is almost ready to pop and just shared pictures from her baby shower.

Inside Khanyisa Jaceni's baby shower

Khanyisa Jaceni recently gave fans and followers a quick look inside her baby shower.

The Amapiano star and content creator last shared the news of her pregnancy in April 2025 and even revealed the baby's gender - it's a boy!

Khanyisa Jaceni and her loved ones celebrated her pregnancy at her baby shower. Image: am_khanyi95

Khanyisa shared a hilarious remake of Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly's pregnancy announcement and had fans buzzing over the wonderful yet unexpected news.

For her baby shower, the Homecoming singer was surrounded by the women in her life, who went out to celebrate her new journey as a mom. She looked radiant in a lovely blue dress, befitting of the gender of the baby, and a flower crown matching her guests':

"MOTHER."

This comes after Briefly News shared the details behind Khanyisa's lobola celebration when her partner sent uncles to her home.

Mzansi shows love to Khanyisa Jaceni

Fans and followers couldn't help but gush over the lovely celebration, and Khanyisa made it extra special by sharing the pictures on Mother's Day:

South African singer, Lady Du, said:

"Happy Mother’s Day, babe, wishing you all the blessings and a good journey."

dineomoloisane joked:

"I’m blocking you for slide 3! I love you, please, and congratulations once more."

mooi_thandeka was delighted:

"Oh, Bawo, ndingu makhulu! Happy Mother’s Day, mommy."

pa.le.sah joked:

"I can’t wait to see the baby, even if you were to send a view once picture, I won’t mind."

South African media personality, Ntando Duma, wrote:

"Frame 3. What's wrong with you?! Oh, but happy Mother’s Day, Mngan wam."

Fans congratulated Khanyisa Jaceni on her pregnancy. Image: am_khanyi95

isijays10 showed love to Khanyi:

"Oh, Khanyi, sisi. Happy Mother’s Day, wishing you a good journey."

trey_jacobs added:

"Congratulations, darling. The fact that you move like that while carrying so big! Wow! Stop showing off!"

sylviamante42 responded:

"Happy Mother's Day. That's wonderful, I think you have the most beautiful pregnancy."

callmemrsdlamini commented:

"Frame 3 can only be you shem. Can someone please check on the baby tu!"

zenandetyhali joked:

"Ai, this baby will definitely be energetic like his mom."

Fans speculate about Bontle Modiselle's second pregnancy

In more pregnancy reveals, Briefly News shared online reactions to Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly's pregnancy shoot.

The couple are expecting their second child, and baby Afrika will now be someone's big sister.

People speculated about the gender of the couple's second child, and believe Mrs Moloi may have hinted with her stunning dress:

goddess_zina_bailey said:

"Team boy has won this round. Congratulations, momma and family."

