South African reality TV star Faith Nketsi posted new photos on social media showing off her banging body and new hairdo

Fans likened the star to American media mogul Kim Kardashian, noticing her hourglass figure and fashion

The former aspiring rapper looked stunning in new pictures, and some fans defended her against trolls

Faith Nketsi rocked a blonde weave and looked amazing. Image: Theefaithnketsi

Source: Instagram

One of Mzansi's IT girls, Have Faith reality TV star Faith Nketsi, had tongues wagging after sharing a few photos on X.

Faith Nketsi posts stunning pictures

On a cold Wednesday morning, 11 June 2025, Faith Nketsi served some winter fashion. Fans were treated to some sizzling photos from Faith Nketsi, and many likened the star to American billionaire, Kim Kardashian.

Nketsi's hourglass figure and fashion were the talk of the town. Her blonde, wavy weave stood out as well.

Check out the stunning pictures below:

Mzansi gushes over Faith Nketsi

The star always receives hate from social media peeps regarding her figure. Now, her fans have defended her, saying she looked stunning.

@Jane94107024 gushed:

"South Africa's very own Kim Kardashian."

@orlatara replied:

"You should drop a trap song titled "Always Right, Never Left". And brag about your amazing body and looks."

@AbulelaF stated:

"I love the new look, you look stunning and so young. Like you're 16."

@Jabulile_JoyP gushed:

"Faith Nketsi’s body chile. I love it. I saw what she was doing in gym. My girl looks finer than wine!"

@Mohlaodi7 responded:

"Faith, you are so beautiful. I like the idea that you have thick skin. You are a very strong-willed woman like me. The hateful comments do not get to you."

@Sweetness_Mash1 shared:

"People who look like frogs and are shaped like SpongeBob will forever have negative comments! Wena, you look like a spice that’s coated with love. Let them hate. That’s what they were born to do. Omotle babes. Period!"

Faith Nketsi showed off her hourglass figure in new photos. Image: Theefaithnketsi

Source: Instagram

Who is Faith Nketsi dating?

Mzansi linked the divorcee to Master KG. The two posted photos in the same locations, making people connect the dots. However, Nketsi took to Instagram to denounce rumours that she is dating Master KG, saying she has never met him.

“I hate to say it, I hope I don’t sound ridiculous. I don’t know who this man is. I mean, he could be walking down the street, and I wouldn’t know a thing. Sorry to this man,” she said hilariously.

Faith ended things off by saying people should stop making such accusations about her. “Now quit playing with me. It’s Sunday. Go to church.”

Master KG denies Faith Nketsi rumours

In a previous report from Briefly News, Master KG denied being in a relationship with Faith Nketsi. On social media, people were speculating that they were vacationing together overseas; however, Master KG stated that he had someone else in his life

Taking to social media, he warned fans against believing everything online, while Faith Nketsi also dismissed the rumours, claiming she did not know what fans were talking about.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News